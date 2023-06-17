Dead – Death – Obituary News : Economist Sri Adiningsih Passes, Known for Caring

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Professor Sri Adiningsih: A Tribute to a Distinguished Economist and Leader

Professor Sri Adiningsih, a well-known economist and former Chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Council, passed away on June 17, 2023, at the age of 62. Her passing was deeply mourned by her colleagues and students at the Faculty of Economics and Business (FEB) at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in Yogyakarta, where she had been a faculty member for many years.

Adiningsih was known for her expertise in digital economics and her concern for the underprivileged communities. She was a successful female leader and economist who had held various positions in the government and academia. In 2015-2019, she served as a member of the President’s Advisory Council and contributed significantly to the development of economic policies in Indonesia.

Adiningsih’s passing was due to illness, which she had announced a few months ago. Rimawan Pradiptyo, a faculty member at FEB UGM, stated that Adiningsih had initiated plans for the development of digital economic science at the university. She was also deeply concerned about the well-being of the UGM community, including her fellow teachers and students. Pradiptyo added that Adiningsih had assisted many students and was known for her generosity.

Apart from her contributions to UGM, Adiningsih was also actively involved in the community, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. She shared her economic knowledge with micro, small, and medium business actors who were members of the Sonjo or Sambantan Jogja community. Sonjo is a humanitarian movement initiated by Rimawan, which focuses on helping vulnerable and at-risk communities affected by the pandemic.

Adiningsih’s leadership style was unique, as she chose not to always appear in front. Instead, she created opportunities for those she led to be creative and encouraged them to move forward. Didi Achjari, the Dean of FEB UGM, referred to Adiningsih as a successful female leader and economist who had received various awards and achievements throughout her career.

Adiningsih was a friendly, caring, and enjoyable person, according to her colleagues and students. Her passing was a great loss to the academic community of FEB UGM, and she will be deeply missed. May she be forgiven for all her sins, accept her good deeds, and obtain the best place in His presence.

