Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ed Ames, Ames Brothers Singer, Dies at 95

Remembering Ed Ames: A Journey Through His Life and Legacy

Ed Ames, the youngest singing member of the Ames Brothers, passed away on May 21, 2021, at the age of 95, after battling Alzheimer’s disease. Ames was a veteran of the entertainment industry with decades-worth of experience in singing and acting under his belt.

Early Life and Music Career

Ames was born Edmund Dantes Urick and grew up with a passion for singing. He was educated in classical and opera music while attending school. Along with his older brothers, he performed as a quartet and won several singing competitions in Boston after emigrating from Ukraine.

The Ames Brothers signed with Decca Records in 1947 and eventually moved to RCA Victor Records, where they achieved even more success with hits like “It Only Hurts For a Little While,” “The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane,” and “You You You.” After the quartet disbanded, Ames pursued an acting career.

Acting Career and Success as a Soloist

Ames attended the Herbert Berghof Drama School in New York and landed several acting roles in “The Fantasticks” and “The Crucible” before getting his first major role in “Carnival!” He also starred in the 1960s adventure series “Daniel Boone,” playing Mingo, an Oxford-educated Native American.

While Ames found success with his brothers, he also achieved success as a soloist. His singles performed well on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart in the United States, with “My Cup Runneth Over” peaking at No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart, and “Time Time” and “When the Snow is on the Roses” also reaching No. 1. “Who Will Answer?” peaked at No. 6.

Legacy and Last Surviving Ames Brother

Ames was the last surviving Ames Brother, with Vic passing away in 1978, Gene in 1997, and Joe in 2007. He left a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry, with his music and acting career spanning several decades.

Ed Ames lived a wonderful life, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations in the entertainment industry. He will always be remembered for his talent, passion, and contributions to the world of music and acting.

