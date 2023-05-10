Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ed Flanagan, Detroit Lions Legend, Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How Tough is the Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule?

As the Detroit Lions continue to rebuild their franchise, the team is looking forward to the 2023 NFL season. With a new head coach in Dan Campbell and a new quarterback in Jared Goff, the Lions are hoping to make significant strides in the coming years. However, the Lions’ 2023 schedule presents a significant challenge for the team.

The Lions will play a total of 17 games in the 2023 season, due to the NFL’s expanded schedule. Of those 17 games, eight will be played at home and nine will be played on the road. The Lions’ opponents for the 2023 season have already been determined, and the schedule is set. Let’s take a closer look at the teams the Lions will face in 2023 and evaluate the toughness of their schedule.

Week 1: at New Orleans Saints

The Lions will open the 2023 season on the road against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL over the past decade, making the playoffs nine times since 2010. With quarterback Jameis Winston leading the way, the Saints will be a tough opponent for the Lions in Week 1.

Week 2: vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Lions’ home opener in 2023 will be against the Arizona Cardinals. Led by quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals have one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. The Lions will have to find a way to slow down Murray and the Cardinals’ high-powered offense if they want to win this game.

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers

The Lions will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The Packers have been the class of the NFC North for years, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers shows no signs of slowing down. The Lions will have their work cut out for them in this divisional matchup.

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Lions will face their former quarterback, Jared Goff, when they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. The Rams have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and they will be a tough test for Goff and the Lions’ offense.

Week 5: at Dallas Cowboys

The Lions will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 5. The Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and quarterback Dak Prescott will be back from injury in 2023. The Lions will have to find a way to slow down the Cowboys’ explosive offense if they want to win this game.

Week 6: vs. Chicago Bears

The Lions will host the Chicago Bears in Week 6. The Bears have been rebuilding their roster in recent years, but they still have a strong defense. The Lions will have to find a way to score points against the Bears if they want to win this game.

Week 7: at Minnesota Vikings

The Lions will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 7. The Vikings have a talented roster, but they have been inconsistent in recent years. The Lions will have to take advantage of any mistakes the Vikings make if they want to win this game.

Week 8: vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. The 49ers have been dealing with injuries in recent years, but they still have one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Lions will have to find a way to move the ball against the 49ers if they want to win this game.

Week 9: at Seattle Seahawks

The Lions will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 9. The Seahawks have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Russell Wilson, and they always play well at home. The Lions will have to find a way to slow down Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense if they want to win this game.

Week 10: vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Lions will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. The Ravens have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most dynamic players in the league. The Lions will have to find a way to slow down Jackson and the Ravens’ offense if they want to win this game.

Week 11: at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Lions will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 11. The Steelers have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL over the past decade, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is still playing at a high level. The Lions will have to find a way to score points against the Steelers’ tough defense if they want to win this game.

Week 12: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Lions will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. The Bengals have been rebuilding their roster in recent years, but they have one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Burrow. The Lions will have to find a way to slow down Burrow and the Bengals’ offense if they want to win this game.

Week 13: at Cleveland Browns

The Lions will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 13. The Browns have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and they made the playoffs in 2020 for the first time in over a decade. The Lions will have to find a way to slow down the Browns’ powerful running game if they want to win this game.

Week 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Lions will host the Vikings in Week 14. This will be the second time the Lions face the Vikings in 2023, and they will be looking to even the season series. The Lions will have to find a way to score points against the Vikings’ tough defense if they want to win this game.

Week 15: at Chicago Bears

The Lions will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears in Week 15. This will be the second time the Lions face the Bears in 2023, and they will be looking to even the season series. The Lions will have to find a way to score points against the Bears’ tough defense if they want to win this game.

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers

The Lions will host the Packers in Week 16. This will be the second time the Lions face the Packers in 2023, and they will be looking to even the season series. The Lions will have to find a way to slow down Rodgers and the Packers’ offense if they want to win this game.

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Lions will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Week 17. Led by quarterback Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. The Lions will have to play their best game of the season if they want to win this game.

Week 18: vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Lions will wrap up the 2023 season at home against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have been rebuilding their roster in recent years, but they still have a talented roster. The Lions will have to find a way to slow down the Colts’ offense if they want to end the season on a high note.

In conclusion, the Detroit Lions’ 2023 schedule presents a significant challenge for the team. The Lions will face some of the best teams in the NFL, including the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and the perennially strong Packers. However, the Lions have a new coaching staff and a talented roster, and they will be looking to make significant strides in the coming years. It will be interesting to see how the Lions fare against their tough schedule in 2023.

