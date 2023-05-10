Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ed Flanagan, Former Detroit Lions OL, Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ed Flanagan: A Lions Legend

The Detroit Lions community is mourning the loss of Ed Flanagan, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the Lions’ all-time team. The team announced on Wednesday that Flanagan had passed away at the age of 79.

Flanagan played 10 seasons for the Lions from 1965-1974, starting all 139 games he played at center. He was a fifth-round pick out of Purdue in 1965 and quickly became a key member of the Lions’ offensive line.

A Pro Bowl Center

Flanagan made his first Pro Bowl appearance in the 1969 season and went on to receive the honor three more times in the next four years. He was widely regarded as one of the best centers in the NFL during his era.

Former Lions guard Bob Kowalkowski, who played alongside Flanagan on the Lions’ offensive line, called Flanagan the best center in the NFL during his era.

“Ed had great blocking technique,” Kowalkowski said in a 2003 interview with ProFootballResearches.org. “Usually when he hit somebody, they went down. But we called him ‘Easy Ed.’ He was an even-tempered guy. He never let stuff upset him. That helped him handle the NFL.”

Life After the Lions

Flanagan finished his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers, where he appeared in 26 games with 25 starts over two seasons. After retiring from football, Flanagan went on to become a successful businessman.

Despite his success off the field, Flanagan remained a beloved figure in the Lions community. In 2013, he was named to the Lions’ all-time team as part of the team’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

A Legacy That Lives On

Flanagan’s impact on the Lions organization and the NFL as a whole cannot be overstated. He was a key member of some of the Lions’ most successful teams in the 60s and 70s, and his contributions to the game of football will never be forgotten.

As the Lions community mourns the loss of one of its greats, we can take solace in the fact that Flanagan’s legacy will live on forever.

In Conclusion

Ed Flanagan was a true Lions legend, a four-time Pro Bowler and a key member of some of the team’s most successful teams. His impact on the game of football and the Lions community will never be forgotten. As we remember his life and legacy, we can take comfort in the fact that he will always be remembered as one of the greatest to ever wear the Honolulu blue and silver.

Rest in peace, Ed Flanagan.

News Source : Dave Birkett

Source Link :Ex-Detroit Lions OL Ed Flanagan dies at 79/