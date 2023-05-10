Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ed Flanagan, Iconic Lion, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ed Flanagan, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman, dies at 79

Ed Flanagan, considered one of the greatest offensive linemen in the long history of the Detroit Lions, passed away at the age of 79. The Lions announced his passing on Monday.

Early Life and Career in Detroit

Flanagan joined the Lions in 1965 as a fifth-round draft pick out of Purdue University. He quickly established himself as a leader on the offensive line, where he played for the next 10 years of his NFL career.

Flanagan was known for his agility and speed, which made him a force to be reckoned with on the field. He was also renowned for his toughness and work ethic, which earned him the respect of his teammates and opponents alike.

During his time with the Lions, Flanagan helped lead the team to three playoff appearances and two NFL Championships. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and was twice named an All-Pro.

Later Life and Legacy

After retiring from the NFL in 1974, Flanagan remained involved in football as a coach and mentor. He spent several years coaching at the high school and college levels before returning to the Lions as an assistant coach in 1982.

Flanagan’s impact on the Lions and the NFL as a whole was significant. He was inducted into the Purdue Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.

Flanagan’s former teammates and colleagues have spoken out in remembrance of the legendary offensive lineman. Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp called Flanagan “a true Lion” and praised his “unwavering dedication to the team and the sport.”

Former Lions player and coach Charlie Sanders called Flanagan “one of the toughest and most respected players in Lions history.”

Flanagan’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of Lions fans and football enthusiasts around the world. His impact on the game of football will never be forgotten.

Conclusion

Ed Flanagan was a true legend of the game of football. His contributions to the Detroit Lions and the NFL as a whole were immeasurable, and his legacy will live on for generations to come.

As we mourn the loss of this great player and coach, let us also celebrate the life and accomplishments of Ed Flanagan. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever play the game.

News Source : USA TODAY – Jeff Risdon

Source Link :Lions legend Ed Flanagan has passed away/