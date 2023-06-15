Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ed Havens, ex-South Windsor Mayor, passes away at 98

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Former South Windsor Mayor Edward Havens

Former South Windsor Mayor Edward Havens passed away at the age of 98 on May 28. He will always be remembered for his dedicated service and kindness towards the people in his community. Havens served the town for around 40 years, spending four terms as mayor, three terms as deputy mayor, and many years on the board of directors for the South Windsor Chamber of Commerce, which he co-founded.

A Great Leader and Mentor

Havens was a well-respected figure in his community, regardless of political affiliation. He encouraged people from both sides of the aisle to get involved in town government and always treated everyone with respect. During his time as a councilman, he impressed State Rep. Tom Delnicki, who was just a high school student at the time. Delnicki said, “I realized just what a great guy he was and how much he cared for the community.”

Havens had a talent for connecting and communicating with anyone, and he knew the names of everyone who walked by him during his time at polling places. He cared deeply about the community and worked tirelessly to ensure that any decision he made or project he was involved in would benefit the people.

A Community Advocate

One of Havens’ greatest achievements was his role in the purchase of land that is now Nevers Park. The park hosts events and has a playground, baseball field, and walking trails. Havens was also the co-founder of Imperial Oil and Plumbing Company, which he used to help those in need in the community. He would donate oil to local shelters during the winter months without ever asking for credit or recognition.

Legacy

Havens’ impact on his community was immeasurable. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was an usher and greeter at St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor for 56 years. He and his late wife, Angelina Havens, had three children: Edward Havens Jr., Susan Havens, and Cynthia Havens.

State Sen. M. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, said, “His physical presence will be missed, but his presence will always be felt by those who were blessed to work with him and those who enjoy living and working in South Windsor.”

Edward Havens’ kindness, hard work, and dedication to his community will never be forgotten. His legacy serves as an inspiration for future generations of leaders and community advocates.

News Source : Collin Atwood

Source Link :Former South Windsor Mayor Ed Havens dies at age 98/