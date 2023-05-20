Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ed Muniz, Endymion Founder and Ex-Kenner Mayor, Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Kenner mayor, Krewe of Endymion founder, and New Orleans radio pioneer Edmond J. “Ed” Muniz passed away on Saturday morning. Muniz was known for his contributions to the city of Kenner, his successful career in radio, and his founding of one of Mardi Gras’ most iconic krewes.

Muniz founded the Gentilly-based superkrewe, Krewe of Endymion, in 1966 and led its growth into one of the biggest Mardi Gras parades. The parade has become a pillar of carnival season and is known for its elaborate floats, celebrity grand marshals, and massive crowds.

After serving on Kenner City and Jefferson Parish councils from 1987 to 2003, Muniz was elected mayor of Kenner in 2006 and served until his term ended in July 2010. During his time in public office, he was known for prioritizing conducting government business in public and supporting cost savings while maintaining quality services. He also supported strict adherence to zoning laws, the preservation of residential neighborhoods, a cleaner environment, the protection of Lake Pontchartrain, and the economic well-being of local businesses.

In addition to his life as a public servant, Muniz was known for his great successes in the radio industry. He owned, operated, and eventually sold a network of successful radio stations in the New Orleans metro area. Music was a great joy in his life.

Kenner Mayor Mike Glaser expressed his condolences, stating that “a piece of Mayor Muniz will remain with the City of Kenner and the City of New Orleans always.” Glaser ordered the City of Kenner’s flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Muniz’s unforgettable life and legacy.

Muniz’s passing is a great loss for the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. His contributions to the Mardi Gras tradition and his dedication to public service will not be forgotten. The Krewe of Endymion will continue to roll, but it will do so with a heavy heart and the knowledge that one of its founders has passed away. Muniz’s legacy will live on through the parade, the radio stations he built, and the memories of those who knew him best.

The City of Kenner and the wider New Orleans community will mourn the loss of this great leader, but they will also celebrate his life and the impact he had on their city. Muniz’s transparent and fiscally conservative values will continue to shape the way that public officials conduct business in the city, and his love of music will inspire generations to come. The passing of Ed Muniz is a reminder of the importance of serving others and leaving a positive impact on those around us.

1. Ed Muniz

2. Endymion founder

3. Kenner mayor

4. Ed Muniz death

5. Ed Muniz obituary

News Source : WGNO

Source Link :Endymion founder, former Kenner mayor Ed Muniz dies at age 83/