Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ed Muniz, Endymion Founder and Former Mayor Dies at 83

Former Kenner Mayor and Krewe of Endymion founder, Ed Muniz, Passes Away at 83

The city of Kenner and the Krewe of Endymion are mourning the loss of their founder, Ed Muniz, who passed away at the age of 83. Muniz was the mastermind behind the creation and growth of the Krewe of Endymion, which has become the largest Carnival organization in New Orleans. Endymion President Dan Kelly confirmed Muniz’s passing to Fox 8 on Saturday, May 20.

Muniz established the parade organization in 1966 and oversaw its growth into a massive organization with over 3,100 masked riders. He began his career in broadcasting in 1959 and was the president of Phase II Broadcasting, which owned radio stations in six Southern states. Muniz was also a native of Gentilly and served on Kenner’s city council for 10 years from 1980-1990. He was then elected as the city’s mayor in 2006.

Muniz’s contributions to the city of Kenner and the Krewe of Endymion were honored just a week ago with the unveiling of a 7-foot statue on the campus of Delgado Community College. The statue stands near the Orleans Avenue spot where the Endymion parade begins and pays tribute to Muniz’s legacy as a beloved leader and innovator.

The passing of Muniz is a great loss to the city of Kenner and the Krewe of Endymion. His vision, leadership, and dedication were instrumental in the growth and success of the organization, which has become a beloved tradition in New Orleans. Muniz’s legacy will live on through the Krewe of Endymion and the many lives he touched throughout his career in broadcasting and public service.

In addition to his contributions to the Krewe of Endymion, Muniz was also heavily involved in the community and served on numerous boards and committees throughout his life. He was a member of the Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee and served on the boards of the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters and the Louisiana Radio Network. He was also a member of the New Orleans Sports Foundation and the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation.

Muniz’s passing is a reminder of the importance of honoring the legacies of those who have made significant contributions to our communities. His dedication to the city of Kenner and the Krewe of Endymion will not be forgotten, and his impact will continue to be felt for generations to come. The Krewe of Endymion and the city of Kenner will undoubtedly continue to honor Muniz’s memory and carry on his legacy of leadership and innovation.

