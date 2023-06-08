Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ed Pennabaker Passes Away: Recent Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ed Pennabaker

Ed Pennabaker passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind a community that loved and respected him. As an employee of the Emergency Medical Services, he spent most of his time working in the East Waterford region as an Emergency Responder, Driver, and Truck Foreman. His contributions to the EMS will always be remembered.

A Beloved Member of the Community

Ed Pennabaker was a beloved member of the community. He dedicated his life to serving others and making a difference in their lives. As an employee of the EMS, he was always willing to go above and beyond to help those in need. His compassion, dedication, and professionalism set an example for all of us to follow.

His passing has left us with a profound sense of loss. We are truly sorry for the loss that his family and friends have had to go through, and our condolences go out to them.

A Life of Service

Ed Pennabaker spent his life in service to others. He worked as a Truck Foreman in the West Waterford area for a major part of his life, and whenever a new ambulance was acquired, he would test it out to get a sense of how it functioned. This allowed him to become familiar with its operation and acquire a deeper comprehension of how the ambulance worked.

Despite the fact that he was still dealing with the consequences of a fire that had occurred in his house the year before, he never missed a single morning of getting up and checking on the status of the ambulances. Even at the age of 95, he remained dedicated to his work and never missed a single morning in his whole life.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Ed Pennabaker’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He inspired us all to be better, to do more, and to give back to our community. His dedication and commitment to service will always be remembered, and we will strive to honor his memory by continuing to serve others.

Rest in peace, Ed. Your contributions to the EMS and our community will never be forgotten.

