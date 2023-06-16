Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eddie Coleman, Former President of IRFU, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Eddie Coleman Obituary – Death News: Former IRFU President, Eddie Coleman Passed Away

The rugby community mourns the loss of Eddie Coleman, who passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Eddie was a much-loved member of the rugby community, particularly at his club, Terenure College RFC, where he served as President. He also served as President of the IRFU in the 2000–2001 season.

A Life of Service and Dedication

Eddie Coleman was a true legend of Irish rugby. In recognition of his many years of selfless service to Terenure College RFC, the Leinster Rugby Branch, and the IRFU, he was inducted into the Guinness Leinster Rugby Hall of Fame in 2013.

Eddie was the second Terenure College RFC man to become President of the IRFU, having served as Club President in 1993/94. He was also a talented player, having represented Leinster Rugby as a wing/centre and captained Terenure to Leinster Senior League titles.

A Great Loss to the Rugby Community

The passing of Eddie Coleman is a great loss to the rugby community in Ireland and beyond. His dedication to the sport and his club was an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Words cannot express the grief we feel for the loss of this promising being. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends, and we hope that our prayers will bring them comfort during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Eddie Coleman. Your contributions to Irish rugby will never be forgotten.

