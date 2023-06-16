Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eddie Guerrero: Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Eddie Guerrero: The A+ Player of WWE

Eddie Guerrero, born Eduardo Gory Guerrero Llanes, was an American professional wrestler who left an indelible mark on the world of wrestling. He gained recognition for his performances in Mexico and Japan, working for major wrestling promotions. In the United States, he wrestled for Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment (WWF/WWE), where he achieved great success and left an indelible mark.

The Crafty Character: Latino Heat

Known for his “Latino Heat” gimmick, Guerrero portrayed a crafty and resourceful character who would resort to any means necessary to win a match. His famous catchphrase was “I Lie! I Cheat! I Steal!” and it was incorporated into his entrance theme and reflected his persona.

Real-Life Struggles

In 2005, he released his autobiography titled “Cheating Death, Stealing Life,” referencing his real-life struggles with substance abuse, including alcoholism and painkiller addiction, which were sometimes integrated into his storylines.

Success in WWE

In 2000, Guerrero made his way to WWF during the Attitude Era, along with his WCW colleagues Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, and Perry Saturn, forming a group known as The Radicalz. In WWF/WWE, he achieved significant success, winning the WWF European Championship and WWF Intercontinental Championship. But in 2001, he was released by the company due to his addiction issues.

However, he was rehired in 2002 and formed the tag team Los Guerreros with his nephew Chavo Guerrero, winning the WWE Tag Team Championship. Eddie Guerrero established himself as a major star on the SmackDown brand and reached the pinnacle of his career when he won the WWE Championship at No Way Out 2004. Although he lost the title later that year, he remained a beloved main event wrestler until his tragic passing.

Untimely Death

Eddie Guerrero passed away on November 13, 2005, leaving the wrestling world in shock and mourning. The cause of Eddie Guerrero’s untimely passing was attributed to acute heart failure stemming from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

He was discovered unconscious at the Marriott Hotel City Center in Minneapolis by his nephew and Chavo Guerrero. The autopsy revealed the devastating impact of heart failure caused by preexisting cardiovascular disease. In an interview for Dark Side of the Ring in 2020, Chavo Guerrero shared that Eddie was barely clinging to life when he found him.

Legacy

His incredible contributions to professional wrestling were recognized posthumously. He was inducted into the WWE, AAA, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and Hardcore Halls of Fame, solidifying his status as one of the greatest and most influential professional wrestlers of all time.

Eddie Guerrero’s legacy lives on as fans continue to fondly remember the A+ player of WWE. His crafty and resourceful character, combined with his real-life struggles and success in the ring, has left an indelible mark on the world of wrestling.

Eddie Guerrero cause of death Eddie Guerrero heart failure Eddie Guerrero drug addiction Eddie Guerrero tribute Eddie Guerrero legacy

News Source : Sportzwiki

Source Link :How Did WWE Superstar Eddie Guerrero Die?/