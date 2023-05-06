Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eddie Guerrero’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What Happened to Eddie Guerrero: Remembering the Legacy of One of Wrestling’s Greatest

Eddie Guerrero was a professional wrestler who competed in various promotions, including World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He was known for his skill in the ring, his charismatic personality, and his ability to connect with audiences. However, on November 13, 2005, Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38 due to acute heart failure. His sudden death was a shock to the wrestling community and his fans, and it left many wondering what had happened to one of wrestling’s greatest.

Eddie’s history of drug and alcohol addiction had been a challenge for him throughout his career. He had struggled with addiction, but he had been clean and sober for several years leading up to his death. Toxicology reports showed that there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death. However, it is believed that his past substance abuse may have contributed to his heart condition, as drug and alcohol abuse can have a detrimental effect on the cardiovascular system over time.

The official cause of Eddie’s death was arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow. Eddie’s passing highlighted the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of taking care of one’s heart health. Many wrestlers and fans have since dedicated their efforts to raising awareness about heart disease and addiction in Eddie’s memory.

Eddie Guerrero’s Legacy in WWE

Eddie Guerrero signed with WWE in 2000 and quickly became a fan favorite. During his time in WWE, he became a four-time Tag Team Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a European Champion. He also won the United States Championship, the WWE Championship, and the World Heavyweight Championship. One of Eddie’s most memorable moments in WWE came at WrestleMania XX in 2004, when he won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar in a classic match.

Eddie’s victory at WrestleMania XX was a feel-good moment for wrestling fans. He had worked hard throughout his career and overcome personal struggles to reach the top of the industry. Eddie’s unexpected passing in 2005 was a huge loss for WWE and the wrestling world. However, his legacy continues to be celebrated today, and he is remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Eddie Guerrero’s Sons: Carrying on His Legacy

Eddie Guerrero had two sons, Shaul and Eduardo Jr. Both of his sons followed in their father’s footsteps and pursued careers in professional wrestling. Shaul began her wrestling career in 2010, working for WWE’s developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. She later signed with WWE and performed under the ring name Raquel Diaz before leaving the company in 2014. Eduardo Jr. made his wrestling debut in 2018, using the ring name “Eddie Guerrero Jr.” He has also been involved in promoting his father’s legacy and has appeared at various events honoring his father.

Eddie Guerrero and JBL: Feud and Friendship

Eddie Guerrero and JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) had a notable feud in WWE in 2004. JBL was portraying a character known as “The Wrestling God,” who claimed to be the true champion of WWE. Eddie, on the other hand, was portraying a fan favorite and the reigning WWE Champion. Their feud culminated in a controversial match at WWE’s pay-per-view event, Judgment Day 2004, where JBL defeated Eddie to win the WWE Championship.

Their rivalry helped elevate JBL’s career and solidified Eddie as one of the top stars in WWE at the time. Outside of their storyline feud, Eddie and JBL were close friends and had a lot of respect for each other. After Eddie’s passing in 2005, JBL paid tribute to him on WWE programming and continues to speak highly of him to this day.

In Conclusion

Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005 was a shock to the wrestling community and his fans. He had overcome personal struggles and achieved great success in his career, becoming one of wrestling’s greatest. Eddie’s legacy continues to be celebrated today, and he is remembered as a beloved figure in the world of professional wrestling. While his passing highlighted the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of taking care of one’s heart health, his life and career serve as an inspiration to many.

News Source : Vignesh L

Source Link :What Happened to Eddie Guerrero? How did he die?/