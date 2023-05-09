Dead – Death – Obituary News : Edison Swimmer Found After Drowning in Ocean City, Maryland

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Praise Ezechibueze Obituary: Death of Missing Edison Swimmer

The Ocean City Police Department has confirmed the tragic death of Praise Ezechibueze, a 21-year-old from Edison, New Jersey. Ezechibueze had been reported missing on May 6, 2023, after he failed to resurface while swimming in the waters off Ocean City, Maryland.

The Search for Ezechibueze

On the afternoon of May 6, the Ocean City Fire Department and Ocean City Police Department received a distress call that a swimmer was missing in the area of 25th Street and the beach. OCFD rescue swimmers immediately began scouring the waters for the man, assisted by the Ocean City Beach Patrol, the United States Coast Guard, and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Despite a coordinated search effort, Ezechibueze remained unaccounted for until the morning of May 8, when a beachgoer discovered his body at 4th Street and the beach.

The Aftermath of Ezechibueze’s Death

The discovery of Ezechibueze’s body has come as a devastating blow to his family and friends, who have been mourning his loss and paying tribute to his life on social media. Described as a kind, ambitious, and fun-loving young man, Ezechibueze touched the lives of many in his community and will be deeply missed.

As the investigation into Ezechibueze’s death continues, authorities have emphasized the importance of practicing water safety and vigilance while swimming in the ocean. Ocean City officials have also reiterated their commitment to providing safe and responsible beach experiences for visitors and residents alike.

Remembering Praise Ezechibueze

Praise Ezechibueze’s untimely passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. His family and friends have requested privacy during this difficult time, but have expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences they have received.

As we mourn the loss of this bright young man, we can honor his memory by cherishing our loved ones, holding them close, and remembering to always prioritize safety and care when enjoying the natural wonders of the world around us.

