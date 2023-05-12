Dead – Death – Obituary News : Edith Mack Hirsch: Biography, Net Worth, Age & More

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Biography of Edith Mack Hirsch

Edith Mack Hirsch, born on April 15, 1917, was a renowned American philanthropist and humanitarian. She is famously known as the wife of the late Desi Arnaz and for her passion for charity work.

Early Life & Education

Edith Mack Hirsch was born in Illinois, USA, and was raised in a wealthy family. She was the eldest of four siblings, but their identities remain unknown. She attended high school in Illinois and later enrolled in a college, but information about her course of study is not available.

Personal Life

Edith Mack Hirsch had two marriages. Her first marriage was to Clement L. Hirsch, which ended in an annulment. She later met Desi Arnaz, a famous musician and actor, and they fell in love. They got married on March 2, 1963. Although they had no children together, Edith became a devoted stepmother to Arnaz’s two children from his previous marriage.

Career

Edith Mack Hirsch was primarily known for her philanthropic work and dedication to charity. She served on the boards of various organizations and supported several charitable causes. Her marriage to Desi Arnaz, who had connections in the entertainment industry, allowed her to promote and support her causes through high-profile events and fundraising efforts.

Cause of Death

Edith Mack Hirsch passed away on March 25, 1985, after battling an aggressive form of cancer. Her husband, Desi Arnaz, cared for her throughout her illness until her last breath. The following year, Desi Arnaz was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away on December 2, 1986.

Net Worth

Edith Mack Hirsch was believed to have an estimated net worth of $5 million at the time of her death. Her income sources, other than her philanthropic work, are not confirmed.

Despite her privileged upbringing, Edith Mack Hirsch was deeply committed to giving back to society. Her legacy as a philanthropist and humanitarian has significantly impacted the lives of many individuals and communities in need.

