Dead – Death – Obituary News : Editor Robert Gottlieb dies at 92

Robert Gottlieb, the renowned literary editor who played a pivotal role in shaping the modern publishing canon, has passed away at the age of 92. Gottlieb died on Wednesday of natural causes at a New York hospital, according to an announcement by Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. His illustrious career spanned several decades and included editing Pulitzer Prize-winning classics such as Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” and Robert Caro’s “The Power Broker,” as well as memoirs by Katharine Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, and Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham. He was also an accomplished prose stylist, writing dance criticism for The New York Observer and book reviews for The New York Times.

Gottlieb’s reputation was made during his time as editor-in-chief of Simon & Schuster and later Alfred A. Knopf, where he worked as an editor-at-large in recent years. He was considered one of the greatest editors of the post-World War II era, with a talent for spotting and nurturing emerging talent. His credits included fiction by future Nobel laureates Morrison, Doris Lessing, and V.S. Naipaul, spy novels by John le Carré, essays by Nora Ephron, science thrillers by Michael Crichton, and Caro’s nonfiction epics. He was so highly regarded that Bill Clinton signed with Alfred A. Knopf in part for the chance to work with Gottlieb on his memoir “My Life.”

Gottlieb was known for his unique style, which combined a broad range of literary tastes with an unwavering commitment to quality. He was as open to “Miss Piggy’s Guide to Life” as he was to the works of Chaim Potok. On his desk for decades was a bronze paperweight, given to him when he started in publishing, etched with the words “GIVE THE READER A BREAK.” He considered editing a “service job,” and believed that the ideal editor-writer relationship was “an equivalence of strength,” in which each shared the best of their talents.

Born and raised in Manhattan, Gottlieb was a lifelong bookworm who recalled taking out up to four novels a day from his local public library. As a teenager, he would visit the library at Columbia University, looking up old copies of Publishers Weekly and studying the bestseller lists. He eventually attended Columbia, from which he graduated in 1952. After studying two years in England, at Cambridge University, and working briefly in theater, Gottlieb joined Simon & Schuster in 1955 as an editorial assistant. Within two years, he had taken on Joseph Heller and his partially written novel about the war titled “Catch-18,” which he later renamed “Catch-22.” The book became a blockbuster and counterculture touchstone, and Gottlieb became a literary celebrity “most closely associated” with Heller’s novel “among the kind of people who think about such things,” Gottlieb wrote in his memoir.

Gottlieb had some letdowns, rejecting Larry McMurtry’s “Lonesome Dove” and struggling with John Kennedy Toole’s “A Confederacy of Dunces.” Toole submitted the novel to Gottlieb in the early 1960s to a positive response, but the author made numerous revisions over two years. Gottlieb eventually gave up, and Toole killed himself in 1969. A decade later, his mother helped get “Confederacy” published by Louisiana State University to public acclaim, the Pulitzer Prize, and lasting affection.

Gottlieb’s other successes included Charles Portis’ “True Grit,” Potok’s “The Chosen,” and a Pulitzer Prize-winning anthology of John Cheever’s short stories. At The New Yorker, which he edited from 1987-1992, Gottlieb published short fiction by Denis Johnson that later became the acclaimed “Jesus’ Son.” He was otherwise known for introducing a more informal style to the venerable magazine, including a willingness to let the occasional four-letter word appear in print.

Gottlieb’s legacy is a testament to his unparalleled talent for identifying and nurturing literary talent, as well as his unwavering commitment to quality. He will be remembered as one of the greatest editors of the post-World War II era, whose influence on the literary world will be felt for generations to come.

