Dead – Death – Obituary News : Editor Robert Gottlieb passes away at 92

Robert Gottlieb, the legendary literary editor, passed away at the age of 92. He was the man behind some of the most iconic books in American literature, from Pulitzer Prize-winning classics to spy novels, science fiction thrillers, and post-presidential memoirs. Gottlieb had a remarkable career that spanned over several decades, and his contributions to the publishing industry have left an indelible mark on the literary world.

Gottlieb was born and raised in Manhattan, and he was a lifelong bookworm who recalled taking out up to four novels a day from his local public library. As a teenager, he would visit the library at Columbia University, looking up old copies of Publishers Weekly and studying the bestseller lists. He eventually attended Columbia, from which he graduated in 1952. After studying two years in England, at Cambridge University, and working briefly in theater, Gottlieb joined Simon & Schuster in 1955 as an editorial assistant.

Within two years, he had taken on a former World War II pilot named Joseph Heller and his partially written novel about the war titled “Catch-18.” As Heller later recalled, he wanted an open mind to handle his shocking satire and had been told by his agent that Gottlieb was known for being “receptive to innovation.” Gottlieb convinced skeptical executives at Simon & Schuster to give the novel a chance. “The funny parts are wildly funny, the serious parts are excellent,” he told the editorial board. Gottlieb paid $1,500 for the novel, $750 upon signing Heller, $750 after publication. He also made some “broad suggestions,” including changing the title to “Catch-22,” to avoid confusion with Leon Uris’ “Mila 18.” Released in 1961 to an initially mild response, the book caught on after another Gottlieb author, humorist S.J. Perelman, recommended it to a New York Herald Tribune critic. “Catch-22” eventually became a blockbuster and counterculture touchstone, and Gottlieb became a literary celebrity “most closely associated” with Heller’s novel “among the kind of people who think about such things,” Gottlieb wrote in his memoir.

Gottlieb’s reputation was made during his time as editor-in-chief of Simon & Schuster and later Alfred A. Knopf, where in recent years he worked as an editor-at-large. But he also edited The New Yorker for five years before departing over “conceptual differences” with publisher S.I. Newhouse and was himself an accomplished prose stylist. He wrote dance criticism for The New York Observer and book reviews for The New York Times. He wrote a short biography of George Balanchine, co-authored “A Certain Style: The Art of the Plastic Handbag, 1949-59,” and edited well-regarded anthologies of jazz criticism and 20th-century song lyrics. His memoir, “Avid Reader,” came out in 2016. He was married twice, the second time to actor Maria Tucci, and had three children.

Gottlieb had one of the greatest runs of any editor after World War II and helped shape the modern publishing canon. His projects included fiction by future Nobel laureates Morrison, Doris Lessing, and V.S. Naipaul; spy novels by John le Carré, essays by Nora Ephron, science thrillers by Michael Crichton, and Caro’s nonfiction epics. He also edited memoirs by Katharine Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, and Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, whose “Personal History” won a Pulitzer and so impressed Bill Clinton that he signed with Alfred A. Knopf in part for the chance to work with Gottlieb on his post-presidential memoir “My Life.”

“Bob Gottlieb was a fabulous editor and a fascinating man,” Clinton said in a statement. “I liked him and admired him very much, even when he pushed, and sometimes ordered, me to write not just about the people and work that shaped my life, but also how I felt about it all.”

Uniquely well-read and unstuffy, Gottlieb was the rare soul who would claim to have finished “War and Peace” in a single weekend (some reports narrowed it to a single day) and also collected plastic handbags that filled shelves above his bed. He was as open to “Miss Piggy’s Guide to Life” as he was to the works of Chaim Potok. On his desk for decades was a bronze paperweight, given to him when he started in publishing, etched with the words “GIVE THE READER A BREAK.”

Gottlieb was among the last working editors from the pre-corporate era of publishing. In “Turn Every Page,” a joint biography of Caro and Gottlieb directed by the editor’s daughter, Lizzie Gottlieb, Robert Gottlieb referred to editing as “a service job.” He would remind himself that the books he pored over were not his own, while also maintaining the ideal editor-writer relationship was “an equivalence of strength,” in which each shared the best of their talents. “I am not egoless,” he acknowledged to his daughter.

Gottlieb’s passing is a great loss for the publishing industry, and his legacy will live on through the many legendary books he helped bring to life. He will be remembered as a great editor, a fascinating man, and a tireless advocate for the power of literature to change lives.

News Source : HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

Source Link :Celebrated literary editor Robert Gottlieb dies at 92/