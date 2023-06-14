Dead – Death – Obituary News : Editor Robert Gottlieb Passes Away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

William Shawn and Robert Gottlieb: A Tale of Two New Yorker Editors

The New Yorker magazine has long been a cultural institution, known for its insightful writing, sophisticated cartoons, and iconic mascot, Eustace Tilley. The magazine has had only five editors in its nearly century-long history, but two of them, William Shawn and Robert Gottlieb, stand out for their contrasting styles and legacies.

Shawn, who served as editor from 1952 to 1987, was a reserved and formal figure, known for his impeccable taste and high standards. He dressed in jackets and ties, saw people by appointment, and was addressed as “Mr. Shawn” by everyone, even his closest colleagues. He was a meticulous editor who would agonize over every word and comma, often driving his writers to distraction with his endless revisions and demands for complete accuracy.

But for all his formality and reserve, Shawn was also a deeply compassionate and empathetic person, who took a personal interest in the lives of his writers and staff. He would send flowers to those who were ill or grieving, and he would often take them out to lunch or dinner, discussing everything from literature to politics to personal matters. He was also a staunch defender of free speech and civil liberties, and he would often publish controversial or unpopular articles that other editors would shy away from.

Gottlieb, who succeeded Shawn in 1987 and served until 1992, was a very different kind of editor. He was a quirky and idiosyncratic figure, known for his love of kitsch, classical ballet, and all things British. He dressed in rumpled polo shirts and baggy pants, and he would often eat hot dogs in Central Park or sandwiches at his desk. He was a gregarious and outgoing person, who would schmooze with his staff and joke with his writers.

Unlike Shawn, Gottlieb was not a micromanager, and he would often give his writers more freedom to express themselves. He would publish new contributors and critics, and he would open up the Talk of the Town section to more writers. But he would also keep the long articles that some critics found tedious and boring, and he would resist any major changes to the magazine’s format or style.

When Tina Brown took over as editor in 1992, she would bring a new energy and excitement to the magazine, introducing splashy changes and controversial covers. Some readers loved her fresh and irreverent approach, while others found it vulgar and gimmicky. But whatever one’s opinion of Brown’s tenure, it was clear that she was a departure from the more staid and traditional styles of both Shawn and Gottlieb.

After leaving the New Yorker, Gottlieb would continue to pursue his passions for dance and literature, editing books for Knopf and writing several memoirs and anthologies. He would also become a dance critic for the New York Observer, where he would showcase his knowledge and enthusiasm for the art form.

Shawn, who died in 1992, would be remembered as one of the greatest editors of his generation, a man who embodied the highest standards of literary excellence and journalistic integrity. Gottlieb, for his part, would be remembered as a more unconventional figure, who brought a new energy and personality to the magazine, while still maintaining its essential character and quality.

In the end, both editors would leave their mark on the New Yorker and on the literary world, each in their own unique way. They were both avid readers, passionate editors, and dedicated advocates for the power of language and ideas. And they both helped to make the New Yorker a beacon of cultural and intellectual life, a magazine that has inspired and informed generations of readers and writers alike.

