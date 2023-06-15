Dead – Death – Obituary News : Editor Robert Gottlieb passes away; worked with top authors.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Gottlieb, the renowned literary editor whose career spanned over five decades, has passed away at the age of 92. Gottlieb was responsible for editing numerous Pulitzer Prize-winning classics like Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” and Robert Caro’s “The Power Broker”. He also edited memoirs by Katharine Hepburn, Lauren Bacall and Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, whose “Personal History” won a Pulitzer. Gottlieb was known for being open to all genres of writing, from spy novels to plastic handbag art. His reputation as an editor was made during his time as editor-in-chief of Simon & Schuster and later Alfred A. Knopf, where in recent years he worked as an editor-at-large.

Gottlieb was born and raised in Manhattan, and was a lifelong bookworm who would take out up to four novels a day from his local public library. He attended Columbia University, graduating in 1952, and then spent two years in England, studying at Cambridge University and working briefly in theater before joining Simon & Schuster in 1955 as an editorial assistant. Within two years, he had taken on Joseph Heller and his partially written novel about the war titled “Catch-18”. He convinced skeptical executives at Simon & Schuster to give the novel a chance. “The funny parts are wildly funny, the serious parts are excellent,” he told the editorial board. Gottlieb paid $1,500 for the novel, $750 upon signing Heller, $750 after publication. He also made some “broad suggestions,” including changing the title to “Catch-22,” to avoid confusion with Leon Uris’ “Mila 18.” Released in 1961 to an initially mild response, the book caught on after another Gottlieb author, humorist S.J. Perelman, recommended it to a New York Herald Tribune critic. “Catch-22” eventually became a blockbuster and counterculture touchstone, and Gottlieb became a literary celebrity “most closely associated” with Heller’s novel “among the kind of people who think about such things,” Gottlieb wrote in his memoir.

Gottlieb’s reputation as an editor only continued to soar. He signed up such rising authors as Edna O’Brien, Mordecai Richler, and Len Deighton and was hip enough to acquire John Lennon’s collection of verse, vignettes, and drawings, “In His Own Write.” He later worked with Bob Dylan on a book of his lyrics and was amazed to find that “this genius rebel and superstar was almost childlike — you felt he barely knew how to tie his shoes, let alone write a check.”

Gottlieb had some letdowns, rejecting Larry McMurtry’s “Lonesome Dove” and struggling with John Kennedy Toole’s “A Confederacy of Dunces.” Toole submitted the novel in the early 1960s to a positive response from Gottlieb, who also suggested numerous revisions. For two years, Toole kept making changes and Gottlieb kept asking for more, telling the author that “there must be a point to everything in the book, a real point, not just amusingness that’s forced to figure itself out.” Gottlieb finally gave up, and Toole eventually killed himself, in 1969. A decade later, his mother helped get “Confederacy” published by Louisiana State University to public acclaim, the Pulitzer Prize, and lasting affection, the kind of fate Gottlieb’s other authors often enjoyed.

Gottlieb was also known for his personal touch. When Nora Ephron’s marriage to Carl Bernstein broke up, she and her children stayed with Gottlieb and his family for several weeks. Gottlieb was a workaholic who was otherwise so absorbed in his work that the author Thomas Mallon summed up his life as a “busman’s holiday without any brakes.” In “Turn Every Page,” a joint biography of Caro and Gottlieb directed by the editor’s daughter, Lizzie Gottlieb, Robert Gottlieb referred to editing as “a service job.” He would remind himself that the books he pored over were not his own, while also maintaining the ideal editor-writer relationship was “an equivalence of strength,” in which each shared the best of their talents. “I am not egoless,” he acknowledged to his daughter.

Robert Gottlieb was a giant in the publishing industry, and his impact will surely be felt for decades to come. His eclectic taste and unparalleled editorial skills helped shape the modern publishing canon, and his legacy will continue to inspire writers and editors for generations to come.

Robert Gottlieb Book editing Toni Morrison Michael Crichton Literary industry

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Book editor Robert Gottlieb dies; guided Toni Morrison, Michael Crichton/