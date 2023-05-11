Dead – Death – Obituary News : Edmonton’s Cam Tait loses wife Joan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Joan Tait Obituary – Death: Wife of Cam Tait of Edmonton, Joan Tait Passed Away

Edmonton resident Joan Tait, the wife of Cam Tait, passed away unexpectedly. Veteran writer, author, and comic Cam Tait lives with cerebral palsy. He is from Edmonton. Joan, allegedly following a heart arrest.

The cause of Joan’s passing has not been made public. As new details become available, an update on the deceased’s cause of death will be released.

Early Life

On December 10, 1958, Cameron Douglas Tait was born in Grande Prairie. Cam and Joan have three grandsons: Nicholas, Christopher, and Matthew, as well as a son named Darren (Sheila).

A Loving Wife

One of the most important things Joan has taught me is that being helpless does not imply that you are unloved.

Condolences

