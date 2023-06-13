Dead – Death – Obituary News : Edward Francis Passes Away – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Edward Francis Death, Obituary: A Tribute to a Life Well-Lived

The news of the passing of Edward Francis on May 20th, 2023, came as a shock to his family and friends. The announcement was made public by Keefe Funeral Home in Arlington, Massachusetts, where the memorial services were held in honor of the deceased.

Memorial Services

The wake for Edward Francis was held on May 26th, 2023, at the Keefe Funeral Home Arlington, located at 5 Chestnut Street in Arlington, Massachusetts. The funeral liturgy was held at Saint Agnes Church, located at 51 Medford Street, Arlington, Massachusetts, at 11:30 AM on the same day. The interment was carried out at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, located close to the intersection of Medford Street in Arlington, Massachusetts.

A Life Well-Lived

Edward Francis Point was born and raised in Wisconsin, where he spent his entire life. He was a kind and generous man who touched the lives of many people in his community. He will always be remembered for his warm smile, his infectious laughter, and his unwavering commitment to his family and friends.

Edward Francis was a hardworking man who always put the needs of others before his own. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved nothing more than spending time with his loved ones. He was also a loyal friend who was always there for those in need.

Edward Francis was a man of many talents and interests. He was an avid sports fan who loved to watch and play basketball, football, and baseball. He was also a skilled musician who played the guitar and sang in a local band. He loved to travel and explore new places, and he was always up for an adventure.

A Sudden Departure

The sudden passing of Edward Francis on June 9th, 2023, came as a shock to everyone who knew him. He had been struggling with chronic health concerns, but his death was unexpected. It was later discovered that he was in the final stages of a terminal illness.

Edward Francis will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He touched the lives of so many people and left behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, and generosity. He will always be remembered as a man who lived life to the fullest and who loved his family and friends with all his heart.

A Final Tribute

We invite all those who knew Edward Francis to share their thoughts and memories in the Guest Book below. Your contributions will be greatly appreciated, and they will serve as a final tribute to a life well-lived. We thank you in advance for your kind words and support during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Edward Francis. You will always be loved and remembered.

Edward Francis death news Edward Francis obituary Condolences for Edward Francis passing Edward Francis cause of death Remembering Edward Francis

News Source : condolence death news

Source Link :Edward Francis Obituary, Edward Francis Has Reportedly Passed Away – condolence death news/