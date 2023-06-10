Dead – Death – Obituary News : Edward Higginbotham passes away – Cause of death unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Edward Higginbotham

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Edward Higginbotham, a loyal employee of our company and a beloved member of the community. Edward passed away on April 15, 2019, at the age of 80, in Evansville, Indiana. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A Life Well Lived

Edward Higginbotham was born to Emma Weber (Owen) and Stanley Higginbotham. He was also raised by his step-father, Harold Weber. Edward was a family man who was devoted to his wife, Jeanne Higginbotham (Clodfelter), and his children. He was a proud father to his daughter, Angela South, and a loving step-father to Tracy Silver, Carla Angel, and Marc Duckworth.

Edward was known for his warm personality and his kind heart. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He had a passion for gardening and loved spending time outdoors. Edward was also an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching football and basketball.

Viewings for Edward Higginbotham have been scheduled for June 14th. We invite you to pay your respects to Edward by sending flowers or leaving a message of condolence on his memorial page. You can also share photos and videos of the wonderful memories you shared with Edward.

While Edward may no longer be with us, his legacy will live on through the memories he created with his loved ones. He was a beloved member of the community and will be missed by many.

A Large Blended Family

Edward Higginbotham was the patriarch of a large blended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, step-father, step-son, and brother. He is survived by his daughter, step-children, grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren. His family was his greatest joy, and he cherished the time he spent with them.

Our hearts go out to Edward’s family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that the memories and love he shared will provide comfort and peace in the days to come. Rest in peace, Edward Higginbotham.

