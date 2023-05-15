Dead – Death – Obituary News : EFF MP Thembinkosi Apleni found dead

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

EFF MP Thembinkosi Apleni Found Dead

The death of EFF MP Thembinkosi Apleni has shocked many in South Africa’s political sphere. Apleni’s body was discovered at his home in Qonce on Friday morning, with the party announcing the news on Sunday.

The EFF released a statement expressing their sadness at the news of Apleni’s passing, stating that he was a “dedicated servant of the people” who had tirelessly fought for the rights of South Africans.

Apleni, who was 41 at the time of his death, had been a member of the EFF since its formation in 2013. He was elected to Parliament in 2019, serving on the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure.

The cause of Apleni’s death has not been announced, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Tributes have poured in for Apleni, with fellow EFF members and other politicians expressing their condolences. EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted that Apleni was a “revolutionary who fought for the poor and working-class people of our country.”

The ANC also released a statement, saying that they were saddened by Apleni’s death and that he had “contributed immensely to the development of our democracy.”

Apleni’s death has left many questioning the safety and security of South Africa’s politicians. In recent years, there have been several instances of violence against politicians, with the most high-profile case being the murder of ANC MP Jackson Mthembu in January 2021.

The EFF has called for increased protection for politicians, saying that “the spate of political killings in our country cannot be allowed to continue.”

Apleni’s death is a tragic loss for both his family and the EFF. He will be remembered as a passionate advocate for the people of South Africa and a dedicated member of Parliament.

