Dead – Death – Obituary News : Egra Blast Update: Death Toll Rises, Another Fatality at SSKM Hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Agora Explosion: Death Toll Rises to 11

Introduction

The last three days have been marked by a series of tragic events in Agora, as the death toll from the explosion at the Agora factory continues to rise. One of the victims, Rabindra Maiti, had been hospitalized for three days, but unfortunately, he passed away on Friday evening. This incident has left the community in shock and raised concerns about the safety standards of factories in the area.

Agora Explosion: A Recap

The Agora explosion occurred on Tuesday evening, causing widespread destruction and leaving several people injured. Nine bodies were recovered from the site of the incident, and two more people passed away later in the hospital. The explosion was so powerful that it could be heard several miles away from the factory. The incident has raised concerns about the safety standards of factories in the area, as there have been several similar incidents in the past.

Rabindra Maiti’s Death

Rabindra Maiti had been hospitalized for three days after the explosion, and his condition was critical. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening, leaving his family and friends devastated. His death has raised concerns about the quality of medical care in the area, as many people believe that he could have been saved if he had received better medical attention.

Pinky Maiti’s Condition

Pinky Maiti, another victim of the explosion, is still in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital. Her family members are worried about her condition and are hoping for her speedy recovery. Her case has also highlighted the need for better safety standards in factories to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Conclusion

The Agora explosion has left the community in shock and has raised concerns about the safety standards of factories in the area. The death toll has now risen to eleven, and many people are still undergoing treatment for their injuries. The incident has highlighted the need for better safety standards and stricter regulations in factories to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The authorities must take strict action against those responsible for the incident and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

1. Egra Blast Death Toll

2. SSKM Hospital Update

3. Latest Egra Blast News

4. Fatalities in Egra Explosion

5. Egra Blast Victims Update

News Source : Editorji News Desk

Source Link :Egra Blast Update : Death toll increasing, Another injured died in SSKM – Egra Blast Update : এসএসকেএম হাসপাতালে আরও এক চিকিৎসাধীনের মৃত্যু, এগরা বিস্ফোরণকাণ্ডে বাড়ল মৃতের সংখ্যা/