Dead – Death – Obituary News : Egyptian Politician George Ishak Dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Egyptian Activist and Politician George Ishak Passes Away at 85

On Friday, June 9, 2023, George Ishak, an Egyptian politician, activist, and member of the National Council for Human Rights, passed away at the age of 85. Ishak’s sudden health problem led to his transfer to intensive care in a hospital, where he passed away.

A Life of National Work

Abdel Moneim Imam, head of the Justice Party, took to his Facebook account to express his condolences, saying, “The saint of national work, George Ishak, has passed away.”

Throughout his life, Ishak was an Egyptian politician and activist who played a significant role in shaping the country’s political landscape. During the later part of Hosni Mubarak’s presidency, Ishak co-founded the grassroots opposition movement, Kefaya.

Early Life and Career

George Ishak was born and raised in Port Said, Egypt. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Cairo University and began his career as a history teacher and headmaster before working as a consultant.

Despite his young age, Ishak was politically active, dedicating his life to fighting for social justice and human rights in his home country.

A Legacy of Activism

Throughout his life, Ishak was a vocal advocate for democracy and human rights in Egypt. He played a significant role in opposing the authoritarian regime of Hosni Mubarak and was a prominent figure in the 2011 Egyptian revolution.

Ishak’s dedication to social justice and human rights earned him widespread recognition both domestically and internationally. In 2011, he was awarded the Rafto Prize for Human Rights for his work in promoting democracy and human rights in Egypt.

The Loss of a Great Egyptian Icon

George Ishak’s passing is a significant loss to the Egyptian political landscape. He was a tireless advocate for democracy and human rights, and his contributions to the country’s social and political development will not be forgotten.

As Egypt continues to navigate its political future, Ishak’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of activists and politicians to work towards a more just and equitable society.

Rest in peace, George Ishak.

George Ishak Egypt Egyptian politics Egyptian activists Political reform in Egypt Democracy in Egypt

News Source : EgyptToday

Source Link :Egyptian politician George Ishak passes away at age of 85/