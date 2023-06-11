Dead – Death – Obituary News : Egypt’s pioneering ballet dancer Magda Saleh dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Magda Saleh: Egypt’s First Ballet Dancer

On Saturday, Cairo Opera House official Mohamed Mounir announced the passing of Magda Saleh, the first Egyptian ballet dancer. Saleh was a pioneer in the world of dance, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of Egyptian dancers.

Early Life and Education

Saleh was born in Cairo in 1940 and began her dance training at a young age. In 1958, she joined the Higher Institute of Ballet in Cairo, which had just opened that year. There, she studied under renowned teachers and honed her skills as a ballerina.

The Bolshoi Ballet Academy Scholarship

In 1963, Saleh was awarded a scholarship to study at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow, Russia. She was one of only a few Egyptian students to ever attend the prestigious academy, and she quickly made a name for herself among her Russian peers.

Performing in Egypt and Abroad

After returning to Egypt, Saleh made her debut in 1966 in Boris Asafyev’s “The Fountain of Bakhchisarai.” She performed in front of President Mohamed Anwar Al Sadat and quickly became a beloved figure in the Egyptian dance community.

Throughout her career, Saleh performed in hundreds of shows both in Egypt and overseas. Her performances in Russia were particularly noteworthy, as she was praised for her skill and artistry by some of the world’s most renowned ballet critics.

Legacy and Impact

Saleh’s contributions to the world of dance cannot be overstated. She broke down barriers and shattered stereotypes, proving that Egyptian dancers could not only hold their own on the world stage but excel in the highly competitive world of ballet.

Her legacy lives on today through the many dancers she inspired and the organizations she helped to found. Saleh was a founding member of the Cairo Opera Ballet Company and the Arab Academy of Music and Dancing, both of which continue to promote the arts in Egypt and beyond.

Final Thoughts

Magda Saleh was a true trailblazer, a woman who defied expectations and achieved greatness in a field dominated by men and Westerners. Her contributions to the world of dance will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of Egyptian dancers for years to come.

News Source : Rana Atef

Source Link :Egypt’s 1st Ballet Dancer Magda Saleh Passes Away/