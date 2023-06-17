Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eighth-grade student dies in Malappuram accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck the town of Kottakkal in Malappuram district on Friday, August 13th, when a 17-year-old boy lost his life in a landslide. The incident occurred near the Juma Masjid in Changuvettykulum, where the victim, Hadi Hassan, was residing with his family. Heavy rainfall over the past few days had led to the weakening of the soil in the area, and the landslide occurred at around 5:30 am, burying the house in which Hadi was sleeping.

Hadi was a student of Class 8 at the Parappur AIUHES School, and he was the son of Ansari, who works as a labourer in the town. Hadi’s mother, Muhsin, was inconsolable upon hearing the news of her son’s death. The family had recently moved to the area, and they were not aware of the risks associated with living in a region prone to landslides.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the lack of adequate measures to prevent landslides in the hilly areas of Malappuram district. Many parts of the district have been facing severe rainfall over the past few weeks, leading to landslides and flooding in several areas. The district administration has been working to provide relief to the affected people, but the increasing frequency of such incidents has put a question mark over the effectiveness of the measures taken.

Meanwhile, in another part of the district, residents of Kozhikode’s Vadakara area were left stranded due to the heavy rainfall that lashed the region. The house of Sreedharan Nambudiri, located in the Kottappally area, was severely damaged in the landslide that occurred in the early hours of Friday morning. The family had a narrow escape as they managed to evacuate the house before the landslide struck.

The situation in the district has been further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made it difficult for the administration to provide relief to the affected people. With the number of COVID cases on the rise in the district, the authorities have been struggling to ensure that the relief camps are safe and hygienic. The situation has also led to a shortage of essential supplies, with many areas facing a scarcity of food and medicines.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for a comprehensive plan to tackle the issue of landslides in the hilly areas of Malappuram district. The authorities must take urgent steps to identify the areas that are at risk of landslides and take adequate measures to prevent such incidents from occurring. The people living in these areas must also be made aware of the risks associated with living in these regions, and they must be provided with the necessary resources to prepare themselves for any eventuality.

In conclusion, the tragic incident in Kottakkal is a reminder of the need for greater preparedness and awareness when it comes to dealing with natural disasters. The authorities must work towards creating a safer environment for the people living in the hilly areas of Malappuram district, and the people must also take steps to ensure their safety and well-being. Only by working together can we hope to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Malappuram Kottakkal Eighth Class Student Death Kottakkal School Student Death Malappuram Student Died in School Kerala School Student Death Kottakkal School Tragedy

News Source : News18 Malayalam

Source Link :മലപ്പുറം കോട്ടയ്ക്കലിൽ ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് എട്ടാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർത്ഥി മരിച്ചു/