Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eileen Saki: Bio, Career, and Net Worth

Eileen Saki Cause of Death, Age, Bio, Career, Net Worth

Eileen Saki, born on November 18, 1943, was a Japanese-American actress who had a successful career in the entertainment industry. She had a passion for acting from a young age and worked hard to become one of the most sought-after actresses. Unfortunately, Eileen passed away on Monday, April 1, 2023, in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Her husband, Bob Borgen, confirmed the news of her demise, stating that Eileen had passed away just two months after being diagnosed with advanced stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Eileen Saki Age

Eileen Saki was born on November 18, 1943, in Japan. She celebrated her 79th birthday in November 2022 before she died in May 2023.

Eileen Saki Career

Eileen Saki had a successful career in the entertainment industry, rising through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after actresses. She was known for her role as bar owner Rosie in the television series MASH, which was based on the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital that cared for patients during the Korean War. On MASH, she played the role of Rosie for eight episodes. She was the third to take over the role and the longest after taking over the role from Frances Fong and Shizuko Hoshi.

In addition to her work on MAS*H, which ran for 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983, Saki had roles on CHiPs, Good Times, Gimme a Break!, Without a Trace, Splash, and History of the World: Part I. She also had a small but memorable role in the season 5 premiere episode as the head Madam of a coquettish group of prostitutes. She most recently starred in an ad for Uber Eats alongside L.A. Rams player Aaron Donald.

Eileen Saki had an estimated net worth of about $7 million. She had made such an amount from her long career as an actress.

Eileen Saki Cause of Death

Eileen Saki passed away on Monday, April 1, 2023, in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Her husband, Bob Borgen, confirmed the news of her demise, stating that Eileen had passed away just two months after being diagnosed with advanced stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Eileen Saki Funeral

At the time of this report, the family was planning her final funeral arrangement, and the details are yet to be finalized. We will keep you updated.

Eileen Saki will be remembered for her contribution to the entertainment industry and her iconic role as bar owner Rosie in MAS*H. Her former costar Jeff Maxwell, who portrayed Pvt. Igor Straminsky on the CBS series, paid tribute to her in a Facebook post for his MASH Matters Podcast. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

