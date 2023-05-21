Dead – Death – Obituary News : El Salvador: 9 killed in stadium stampede during football match

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nine Killed and Dozens Injured in Football Stadium Stampede in El Salvador

Tragedy struck at the Monumental venue in Cuscatlan, El Salvador, as supporters pushed through one of the access gates during a football match between Alianza and FAS in the quarter-finals of the country’s premier division. At least nine people lost their lives, and dozens more were injured as they were “smothered” during a stampede.

The Chaos Unfolds

Before the match had even kicked off, supporters charged onto the field, creating chaos and confusion. One first aid volunteer described the scene as an “avalanche,” with dozens of fans overrunning the gate and some getting trapped under the metal in the tunnel.

Others managed to make it to the stands and then the field, where they were smothered. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, and the emergency services had to act fast to provide medical assistance to those who were hurt. Some of the injured received treatment on the pitch, while others were rushed to the hospital.

The Aftermath

After the dust had settled, the Salvadoran Soccer Federation issued a statement regretting what had happened and voicing its support for the victims’ families. The incident has sent shockwaves through the football community in El Salvador and beyond, with many calling for an investigation into how this tragedy occurred.

As of now, at least two of those injured are in critical condition in the hospital, and the families of the victims are still coming to terms with the loss of their loved ones. The incident has highlighted the need for better safety measures at football stadiums across the world, especially in developing countries where infrastructure and resources are often limited.

A Wake-Up Call

This tragedy is not the first of its kind, and sadly, it won’t be the last. Stampedes and crowd disasters have occurred at football matches and other sporting events throughout history, and they continue to be a cause for concern to this day.

It’s time for the football authorities to take a closer look at their safety protocols and make the necessary changes to ensure that such incidents don’t happen again in the future. It’s not just about preventing tragedies like this; it’s also about creating an environment where fans can enjoy the sport they love without fear of injury or worse.

The Way Forward

In the wake of this tragedy, it’s essential that we don’t forget the victims and their families. They need our support, and we must do everything we can to ensure that they receive the help they need to cope with this unimaginable loss.

At the same time, we must also look to the future and work together to create a safer, more secure environment for fans at football stadiums across the world. This means investing in better infrastructure, training staff to handle emergencies, and implementing stricter safety protocols.

It won’t be easy, and it won’t happen overnight, but it’s a goal that we must all strive towards. We owe it to the victims of this tragedy and to all football fans around the world to make sure that their safety is our top priority.

Conclusion

The stampede at the Monumental venue in Cuscatlan is a tragedy that should never have happened. We must learn from this incident and do everything we can to prevent similar disasters from occurring in the future. Let us work together to create a safer, more secure environment for football fans everywhere.

News Source : Sky

Source Link :El Salvador: At least nine dead after football fans ‘smothered’ in stampede at stadium | World News/