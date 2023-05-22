Dead – Death – Obituary News : El Salvador grieves 12 killed in stadium stampede

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

El Salvador Soccer Fans Mourn After Deadly Stadium Stampede

El Salvador soccer fans were left in mourning on Sunday after a stampede at the Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador left 12 people dead and hundreds injured. The tragedy occurred as fans attempted to enter the 35,000-seat stadium to watch a game between Alianza and FAS, two local teams. Reports suggest that a crush of fans caused a gate to fall, leading to people crowding together and becoming trapped. The match was suspended as emergency personnel worked to evacuate the stadium. More than 500 people were treated for injuries, with 88 hospitalised.

Survivors spoke of their trauma, describing scenes of people “thrown on the ground, dead, bruised, with their faces stepped on”. Alianza fans have set up a memorial to the victims at the stadium, while President Nayib Bukele has vowed to investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice. The Salvadoran Football Federation has suspended all national soccer in response to the tragedy. FIFA expressed its condolences over the “tragic” stampede.

The events in El Salvador are not the first deadly stampede to occur at a football match. In February, 135 people, including over 40 children, were killed in a stampede in Malang, Indonesia. In 2012, 74 people died and over 1,000 were injured in a stampede at a match in Port Said, Egypt. Such incidents have led to calls for greater safety measures at football stadiums worldwide.

