Dead – Death – Obituary News : Elaine Games, Okanagan Potters Association President, Passes Away

Remembering Elaine Games: A Cherished Friend and Leader

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Elaine Hughes-Games, a cherished friend and the president of our organization. Elaine passed away on May 11, 2023, after accidentally falling into a rushing creek at Glen Canyon Regional Park, which led to her drowning. Her death has left a profound impact on all those who knew and loved her, and we are deeply sorry to be the bearers of this news.

A Life Devoted to Service

Elaine has been the president of our organization for the past eight years, during which she devoted every ounce of her strength to the preparation and implementation of the Mission Hall Fall Show in Kelowna. Under her leadership, our club became one of the most successful in the area. Her dedication and hard work have left an indelible mark on our community.

The October Exhibition

One of Elaine’s most significant accomplishments was overseeing the development of the annual exhibition held in October, which showcases the work of potters in our community. This exhibition has become a staple of our organization and a highlight of the year for many. Her passing has left a void that will be felt deeply by every member of our community of potters.

A Tragic Accident

Elaine’s death was the result of a tragic accident. She fell into the creek at Glen Canyon Regional Park, which led to her drowning after being submerged under water for an extended period of time. The creek was the park’s main attraction and a focal point for visitors.

A Profound Loss

Elaine’s passing has left a profound sense of grief among all those who knew her. Her kindness, generosity, and leadership will be deeply missed. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Elaine Hughes-Games.

