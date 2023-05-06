Dead – Death – Obituary News : Elderly dies in vehicle accident case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Choragaliya Police Files Case Against Unknown in Elderly’s Death

Choragaliya Police in India has filed a case against an unknown person after an elderly man died in a vehicular accident. The incident took place on Monday evening when the man was crossing the road and was hit by a speeding vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving the man critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The Incident

The incident took place on the Choragaliya road, which is a busy street in the area. The victim, identified as 70-year-old Ram Singh, was crossing the road when a speeding vehicle hit him. The impact of the collision was so severe that the elderly man was flung several feet away. The driver of the vehicle did not stop to help the victim and fled the scene immediately.

Passersby who witnessed the incident immediately called for an ambulance. The elderly man was rushed to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. The police arrived at the scene soon after and began investigating the matter.

The Investigation

The Choragaliya Police have registered a case against an unknown person under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have also launched a search for the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident. They have collected CCTV footage from the area to identify the driver and the vehicle.

The police have also appealed to the public to come forward with any information they may have about the incident. They have assured the public that strict action will be taken against the driver once he is caught.

The Response

The incident has sparked outrage among the locals, who have demanded that the police take strict action against the driver. Many have taken to social media to express their anger and frustration over the incident.

Local leaders have also expressed their concern over the increasing number of vehicular accidents in the area. They have urged the authorities to take steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The Way Forward

The incident highlights the need for stricter laws to be implemented to prevent such accidents from happening. The authorities need to take steps to ensure that drivers are held accountable for their actions and that they do not flee the scene of an accident.

The public also needs to be more vigilant and cautious while driving on the roads. Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and should follow traffic rules to avoid accidents.

In conclusion, the Choragaliya Police’s swift action in filing a case against an unknown person is a step in the right direction. The authorities must ensure that justice is served and that the driver responsible for the elderly man’s death is brought to book.

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :वाहन दुर्घटना में बुजुर्ग की मौत पर मुकदमा/