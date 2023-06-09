Dead – Death – Obituary News : Elderly Man Dies in Kapisal Traffic Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Elderly Man in Kapisa Dies in Tragic Traffic Accident

On the morning of August 3rd, 2021, tragedy struck in Kapisa province as a 70-year-old man lost his life in a traffic incident. The Kapisa Security Command reported that the accident occurred in the early hours of the day on the main road between Mahmood Raqi and Kohistan districts of the province.

The Circumstances of the Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the elderly man was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding car. The driver of the car did not stop and fled the scene of the accident, leaving the victim lying on the road with severe injuries. Passersby rushed to the man’s aid and called for an ambulance, but unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries before medical help could arrive.

The Impact on the Community

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning. The victim was a well-respected member of the community, and his sudden and tragic death has left his family and friends devastated. The incident has also highlighted the need for better road safety measures in the province. Kapisa has seen a significant increase in traffic in recent years, and this has led to an increase in road accidents, many of which have resulted in fatalities.

The Response of the Authorities

The Kapisa Security Command has launched an investigation into the incident and is urging anyone with information about the driver of the car to come forward. The authorities have also called for greater awareness of road safety measures in the province, including the need for drivers to adhere to speed limits and to be more cautious when driving through populated areas.

The Importance of Road Safety Education

The tragic death of the elderly man in Kapisa highlights the importance of road safety education. Many people in Afghanistan still lack basic knowledge about road safety measures, and this can lead to dangerous and often fatal accidents. Governments, NGOs, and other organizations should work together to provide better education and awareness about road safety to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Conclusion

The death of the elderly man in Kapisa is a tragic reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of road safety measures. It is imperative that the authorities take action to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The community must also work together to raise awareness about road safety and to ensure that everyone, especially the elderly and vulnerable members of society, can navigate the roads safely and without fear of harm.

News Source : BNN Breaking

Source Link :Elderly Man Passes Away in Traffic Accident in Kapisa/