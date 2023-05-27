Dead – Death – Obituary News : Elderly man dies trying to save dog from respiratory failure

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The recent death of an octogenarian in Klang while trying to prevent the Bentong Municipal Council (MPB) dogcatchers from removing his dog has sparked outrage and calls for clearer guidelines on dog-catching procedures. Law Sri Kiew, 85, died due to respiratory failure, according to his post-mortem report. Supt Zaiham, who is investigating the case, said that the cause of his death was \”respiratory arrest secondary to acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease\”. The incident has been classified as a sudden death, and the police have recorded statements from witnesses and complainants.

The incident has led to calls for clearer guidelines on dog-catching procedures to avoid such tragedies in the future. Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman has urged the authorities to issue clear guidelines on dog-catching procedures and to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place to prevent such incidents. She said that the lack of clear guidelines had led to confusion and misunderstandings among dogcatchers, pet owners, and the public, resulting in unnecessary harm to animals and humans.

The incident has also highlighted the need for better awareness and education on pet ownership and animal welfare. Many pet owners are unaware of their rights and the legal protections afforded to their pets under Malaysian law. They are also often ignorant of the proper care and treatment of their pets, resulting in neglect, abuse, and abandonment.

To prevent such incidents in the future, there is a need for greater public awareness and education on pet ownership and animal welfare. This can be achieved through the dissemination of information and resources on responsible pet ownership, animal welfare laws, and animal welfare organizations. Pet owners can also be encouraged to attend training and educational programs on pet care and animal welfare.

In addition, there is a need for greater enforcement of animal welfare laws and regulations. The authorities should take a more proactive approach to enforcing animal welfare laws and regulations, including licensing and registration of pet owners, inspection of pet facilities, and prosecution of animal abusers. The public can also play a role in reporting animal abuse and neglect to the relevant authorities.

Finally, there is a need for greater collaboration and coordination among animal welfare organizations, pet owners, and the authorities. Animal welfare organizations can provide valuable resources and support to pet owners, including education, training, and advocacy. They can also work with the authorities to develop and implement effective animal welfare policies and programs. Pet owners can also play a role in advocating for their rights and the welfare of their pets, and in working with animal welfare organizations and the authorities to improve the welfare of animals in their communities.

In conclusion, the recent death of an octogenarian in Klang while trying to prevent dogcatchers from removing his dog highlights the need for greater awareness and education on pet ownership and animal welfare, as well as clearer guidelines on dog-catching procedures. It is essential that pet owners understand their rights and responsibilities, and that the authorities take a more proactive approach to enforcing animal welfare laws and regulations. By working together, we can ensure that the welfare of animals is protected and that tragedies like this are avoided in the future.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Cause of death for elderly man who died trying to saving his dog was respiratory failure, say cops/