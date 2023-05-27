Dead – Death – Obituary News : Elderly man’s death while saving dog due to respiratory failure: police

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Octogenarian Dies Trying to Save Dog from Municipal Council Dogcatchers

An 85-year-old man, Law Sri Kiew, passed away while trying to prevent Bentong Municipal Council (MPB) dogcatchers from taking his pet dog. The incident has raised concerns among animal lovers and the public regarding local councils’ dog catching methods.

Cause of Death

According to the post-mortem report, Law Sri Kiew died due to respiratory failure caused by acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Bentong OCPD Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar stated that the case has been classified as sudden death. A 55-year-old employee of MPB lodged a police report, and the police received another report from the victim’s daughter.

Incident Details

The incident occurred on 24th May at 5 pm. Law was involved in a tug-of-war with the MPB dogcatchers, who had looped a noose around his mixed-breed male dog to remove it. Law refused to let go of the pole attached to the noose, and when he collapsed, he fell into a drain and passed away. Law lived alone in Taman Saga, Bentong, and his children lived in other states.

Public Concerns

The incident has raised concerns among animal lovers and the public regarding local councils’ dog catching methods. Law’s neighbor, Chan Poh Loong, stated that neighbors had informed the dogcatchers that the dog belonged to the elderly man, but they were still adamant on catching it.

Police Investigation

The police have recorded statements of all the complainants and some witnesses. Supt Zaiham urged members of the public not to speculate about the incident, make baseless comments on social media, or raise racial issues. He also requested anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Bentong police headquarters.

Conclusion

The incident highlights the need for local councils to review their dog catching methods and consider the emotional attachment owners have with their pets. The loss of a beloved pet can be devastating for anyone, and the council’s disregard for the dog’s ownership and Law’s health may have contributed to his untimely death.

WANI MUTHIAH

