Dead – Death – Obituary News : Elderly Man’s Suicide Linked to Intimate Video Upload

72-year-old man commits suicide after intimate video surfaces online

In a tragic incident in Guwahati, a 72-year-old man took his own life after an intimate video of him surfaced online. The man was allegedly entrapped by a girl who had sexual intercourse with him and recorded the act on her mobile phone. The accused girl, identified as Darshana Bharali, then uploaded the video on a porn site.

The Alleged Entrapment

According to reports, Darshana Bharali had a history of entrapping men and recording their private moments with her. The 72-year-old man was allegedly one of her victims. She had sexual intercourse with him and secretly recorded the act on her mobile phone. The video was then uploaded on a porn site, which led to the man’s suicide.

The Tragic Outcome

The 72-year-old man’s suicide has shocked the local community in Guwahati. The man’s family and friends are devastated by the incident and are demanding justice for their loved one. The accused girl, Darshana Bharali, has been arrested by the local police and a case has been lodged against her under relevant sections.

The Dark Side of Pornography

This tragic incident has shed light on the dark side of pornography and the dangers of entrapping people for sexual gratification. It is important for people to be aware of the risks associated with such activities and to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from such situations.

The Need for Awareness and Education

There is a need for greater awareness and education on the dangers of pornography and the risks associated with it. People need to be educated on the importance of consent and the need to respect other people’s privacy and dignity.

The Importance of Reporting and Seeking Help

It is important for victims of such crimes to come forward and report the incidents to the appropriate authorities. Seeking help from friends, family, and professionals can also be helpful in dealing with the trauma and emotional distress caused by such incidents.

The Need for Stronger Laws and Regulations

There is a need for stronger laws and regulations to protect people from such crimes and to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. The government needs to take necessary steps to curb the spread of pornography and to create a safe environment for people to live in.

The Way Forward

This tragic incident should serve as a wake-up call for society to take necessary steps to prevent such crimes from happening in the future. It is important for people to be aware of the risks associated with pornography and to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from such situations. The government needs to take necessary steps to create a safe environment for its citizens and to ensure that justice is served for victims of such crimes.

News Source : Pradeep Vijayan

Source Link :Elderly man commits suicide as college girl uploads intimate video on porn site/