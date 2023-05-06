Dead – Death – Obituary News : Elderly man’s suicide over intimate video; 3 arrested

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

72-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Video of Him in Compromising Position with College Girl Goes Viral

In a shocking incident that took place in Assam, a 72-year-old ended his life after a video of him in a compromising position with a college girl went viral on social media. The incident took place in Assam’s Jorhat district. Reportedly, the girl identified as Darshana Bharali is said to have honey-trapped the elderly man.

The Honey Trap

As per reports, the college student had sexual intercourse with the deceased and secretly recorded the act on her mobile phone. After recording the act, the college student allegedly uploaded the video to a porn website. Soon, the video surfaced online and went viral among the locals in Jorhat district, thus bringing shame to the deceased and his family.

The Trapped Men

After the deceased’s death, the family members demanded strict action against the alleged accused girl. Meanwhile, cops also learned that the college girl has trapped several men in the past. An officer privy to the case said that the accused girl had also uploaded private videos of the men on porn websites.

The Arrests

Acting on the family’s demands, the police arrested the accused. A case has been lodged against the college student under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Besides the college girl, the police arrested two more students in connection with the suicide of the elderly man. Reportedly, the main accused and two other students have been remanded to three-day police custody.

Conclusion

This incident highlights the dangers of honey-trapping and the impact it can have on people’s lives. It is important for individuals to be cautious and aware of the risks associated with such activities. It is also important for law enforcement agencies to take strict action against those who indulge in such activities to deter others from doing the same.

News Source : Team Latestly

Source Link :Assam Shocker: Elderly Man Dies by Suicide in Jorhat After College Girl Secretly Records and Shares Their Intimate Video on Porn Site; Three Including Prime Accused Darshana Bharali Arrested/