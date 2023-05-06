Dead – Death – Obituary News : Elk Park woman dies in Vilas car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NC State Highway Patrol Investigates Fatal Collision in Watauga County

On May 1, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Watauga County on US 421 near Ward Greene Road. The incident involved a 2011 Buick Enclave that was traveling north on US 421. According to reports, the vehicle drove off the right side of the road, struck a boulder, overturned, and came to a stop on the passenger side in a nearby creek.

The Driver

The driver of the Buick was identified as Dena Lawrence Comer, a 52-year-old resident of Elk Park. Comer was critically injured in the collision and was immediately transported by EMS to Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Despite receiving medical attention, Comer succumbed to her injuries on May 4.

Seatbelt and Impairment

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the NC State Highway Patrol, the driver of the Buick was restrained by a seatbelt at the time of the collision. However, the investigation also revealed impairment as a contributing circumstance in the incident.

Partial Road Closure

During the on-scene investigation, the roadway in the area was partially closed for approximately one hour to facilitate the investigation process.

Conclusion

This unfortunate incident is a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices, including staying sober when behind the wheel. It also highlights the critical role of seatbelts in preventing or reducing the severity of injuries in the event of a collision. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Dena Lawrence Comer during this difficult time.

News Source : Master Trooper Christopher Casey/North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Source Link :Elk Park woman passes away after wreck in Vilas/