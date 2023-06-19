Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ella Miller’s Death and Funeral in Vancouver, BC – Archive

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ella Miller Obituary and Death Cause

Ella Toups Miller, who was 96 years old, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. She was born on October 2, 1926, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and spent a considerable portion of her life living there. She was a native of New Orleans and had lived there for a significant portion of her life. At the time of her passing, she called the city of Thibodaux in Louisiana home.

Visitation and Funeral Service

A visitation will be held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Saturday, February 4, 2023, commencing at 10:00 AM and lasting up until the time of the ceremony. At eleven o’clock in the morning, a Christian funeral service will begin at the church where the deceased was worshipping. At a later date, the wake and burial will take place for the deceased.

Surviving Family Members

Ella is survived by her children, Emile “Skip” Miller (Cheryl), Marilyn Metzger (Andrew), and Kathleen Joubert (Irwin, Jr.); grandchildren, Matthew Miller, Kristen Argote, Daniel Joubert, Steven Metzger; great grandkids, Domenic Miller, Mack Miller, Patrick Miller, Luke Argote, and Kelly Argote. Her parents, Wilmus and Mathilde Barberot Toups, as well as her husband, Emile “Bud” Miller, Jr., both perished away prior to her passing away. She was the only surviving member of her family.

Nursing Career and Community Involvement

Ella completed the Charity Hospital Cadet Nursing Program when she was just 19 years old and became a registered nurse after graduating from the program in 1946. She had a nursing career that spanned about half a century, and during that time, she worked in a wide variety of locations, including offices and hospitals.

At both the local church and the local hospital, Ella and her family were active participants in the Eucharistic Ministry. In addition, during the time that she and her family resided in St. Agnes Parish in Jefferson, Ella participated in the activities of the School House Square Dancing club as well as the 10+ Carnival Club.

Final Thoughts

Ella Toups Miller will always be remembered for her kindness, her dedication to her nursing profession, and her love for her family and community. The visitation and funeral service provide an opportunity for loved ones to remember and honor her life and legacy. May her soul rest in peace.

Vancouver funeral homes Vancouver obituary notices British Columbia death records Funeral services in Vancouver Vancouver funeral arrangements

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Ella Miller Obituary Vancouver British Columbia, Death, Funeral And Visitation – obituary archive/