Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ellen Clifford, mother of Kerry players David and Paudie, dies

Ellen Clifford, Mother of Kerry Stars David and Paudie, Passes Away

The GAA community is mourning the loss of Ellen Clifford, the mother of Kerry football stars David and Paudie Clifford. Ellen passed away after a period of illness, leaving behind her husband Dermot, daughter Shelly, and her two sons.

A Mother\’s Love for Her Sons

Ellen was a devoted mother who was always there to support her sons in their football careers. Her love for David and Paudie was evident in the way she cheered them on from the sidelines, no matter the weather or the outcome of the game.

Last July, Ellen was in Croke Park to watch her sons win the All-Ireland final. It was a proud moment for her and for the entire Clifford family. Ellen’s presence was a testament to the unwavering support she had for her sons and their team.

A Loss for the GAA Community

The news of Ellen’s passing has been met with sadness and condolences from the GAA community. Many have expressed their sympathy to the Clifford family and have paid tribute to Ellen’s unwavering support for her sons and for the GAA.

Ellen’s passing is a reminder of the importance of family and community in the GAA. The sport is more than just a game; it is a way of life for many families, and the support of loved ones is what keeps players going.

David and Paudie in the Munster Final

David and Paudie have both been selected to play in the Munster final today against Clare. It is unclear if they will play, but their presence on the field will undoubtedly be a tribute to their mother’s unwavering support and love for the game.

The Clifford family and the Kerry GAA community are sure to be in the thoughts of many as they face this difficult time. Ellen’s passing is a loss for all who knew her, but her legacy of love and support for her sons and the GAA will continue to live on.

Funeral Arrangements

Funeral arrangements for Ellen have not yet been set. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, but the GAA community is sure to come together to pay their respects and honor Ellen’s memory.

Rest in peace, Ellen Clifford. Your love and support for your sons and the GAA will never be forgotten.

News Source : Extra.ie

Source Link :Ellen Clifford, mother of Kerry players David and Paudie, passes away/