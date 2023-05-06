Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ellen Clifford, Mother of Two Sons, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ellen Clifford, Mother of Kerry Footballers David and Paudie, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ellen Clifford (nee O’Shea), the beloved mother of Kerry footballers David and Paudie Clifford. Mrs Clifford passed away after battling an illness, leaving behind her husband Dermot, a former referee and the chairman of Fossa GAA club, and their children David, Paudie, and Shelly.

A Football Family

The Clifford family is known for their love of football. In an interview last year, Paudie shared that his parents are “massive football fans” and attend every game they can, from club games to county championships.

Ellen was in attendance at Croke Park when her sons won their first All-Ireland with Kerry in July of last year. She was also there to witness Fossa’s victory over Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone in the All-Ireland junior club football final earlier this year.

A Tribute at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Ellen’s passing was felt throughout the football community, with a minute’s silence held in her honour at Páirc Uí Chaoimh before Tipperary’s Munster Championship clash with Cork. The gesture was a testament to the impact that Ellen and her family have had on the sport.

A Time of Mourning

David and Paudie were both named on the Kerry team to take on Clare in the Munster senior football final this Sunday, but it is unclear as to whether they will participate in the game. The family is currently in a period of mourning, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

Ellen Clifford will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Niall McIntyre

Source Link :Ellen Clifford, mother of David and Paudie, passes away/