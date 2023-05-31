Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ellie Spence Survives Near-Death Experience on Love Island

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Love Island’s Ellie Spence Shares Life-Changing Experience at 18

Ellie Spence, a former contestant on the winter series of Love Island, has gained a huge following on social media after sharing her story of how her life changed completely at the age of 18. Despite her short stay on the popular show, Ellie has made a big impact on fans by inspiring them to take charge of their lives.

Ellie shared her story on Instagram and TikTok, along with some photos of herself on the beach in a bright yellow and orange bikini. The photos show subtle hints of a bright pink scar, which prompted Ellie to title the pieces: “Storytime about how at 18 I ripped my entire leg off and almost killed myself accidentally.”

Ellie’s tale begins shortly after finishing her A-level exams, when she was celebrating with her friend Livvy. They eventually ended up heading back to Livvy’s new house at 4am. Livvy’s house was like a mansion, with a 16-foot gate with spears on top.

Both of their phones had died by this point, and Livvy could not remember the code to open the gate. So, the girls decided to climb over it. While Livvy got over without a hitch, Ellie only managed to reach the top before her foot slipped and one of the spears “impaled me directly in the joint of my leg”.

Ellie shared the gruesome details, adding: “I somehow spun around and found myself hanging backwards off the gate, 10ft in the air.” In the darkness, Livvy was completely oblivious to the fact that her friend was hanging by her leg, which was being torn more with each passing second. Ellie was too panicked to speak and began to pass out from the blood loss and pain.

Despite not being an “overly spiritual person”, Ellie can remember seeing a bright white light and hearing a voice she didn’t recognise “screaming in my ear to get up”. With a renewed sense of purpose, Ellie was able to explain the situation to a terrified Livvy who then helped her get off the gate.

After being rushed to hospital, Ellie was told the spike was 3mm away from her main artery. Had she stayed on the gate just 30 seconds longer, she “would have been dead”.

On Instagram, Ellie gave a heartfelt thank you to Livvy, her “real life angel” and added: “Coming to terms with very narrowly escaping death is a feeling I’ll never truly be able to put into words, and the long recovery that followed really made me appreciate how lucky I am to be given a second chance at experiencing life.”

Ellie’s experience has taught her the value of life, and she is now using her platform to encourage others to seize the day. She encouraged her followers on TikTok: “If you want to do something, just f**king do it. We have one chance, and we’re here for a really short amount of time. You never know when your last day’s going to be your last.”

Ellie’s story is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to make the most of every moment. Her positive outlook on life and her determination to inspire others have made her a role model for many.

