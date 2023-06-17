Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ellsberg, whistleblower of Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Daniel Ellsberg: The Man Who Changed History

The Pentagon Papers Leak

Daniel Ellsberg was a military analyst who played a significant role in shaping the public’s opinion about the Vietnam War. In 1971, he released thousands of classified documents to U.S. media that revealed successive United States administrations had lied to the public about the conflict’s winnability. The leak, known as the Pentagon Papers, shook the nation and exposed the government’s deceitful actions.

The Impact of Ellsberg’s Actions

The release of the Pentagon Papers had a profound impact on the country, and it was recounted in the 2017 Hollywood film “The Post.” Ellsberg’s courage helped to hasten the end of the Vietnam War, and he continued to speak out against war through the remainder of his life. He criticized US interventions overseas, particularly in Afghanistan and Iraq, and was a staunch anti-nuclear weapons campaigner. In 2017, he published a book titled “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner,” which shed light on the nuclear threat seen from the inside.

A Life Well-Lived

Ellsberg announced his terminal pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March and passed away on December 8, 2021. His family announced that his last months were well-spent, and he enjoyed indulging in his favorite foods and re-watching his favorite movies. Despite his illness, Ellsberg continued his activism and spoke to reporters about the continuing threat of nuclear war, particularly the threat posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His family remembered him as a seeker of truth and a patriotic truth-teller, an antiwar activist, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a dear friend to many, and an inspiration to countless more. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

News Source : AFP

Source Link :Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dead at 92/