Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ellsberg, who leaked ‘Pentagon Papers,’ dies at 92

Daniel Ellsberg, the brave whistle-blower who exposed the US government’s lies about the Vietnam War, died on Friday at the age of 92. Ellsberg was a military analyst in 1971 when he leaked the “Pentagon Papers” to the US media, revealing that successive US administrations had been misleading the public about the war. The 7,000 pages of classified documents showed that despite government officials’ public assertions, the conflict was unwinnable. Ellsberg’s courageous act changed public perceptions of the war and ultimately helped to shorten it.

The leak was the subject of the 2017 Hollywood thriller The Post, which told the behind-the-scenes story of the papers’ publication. Ellsberg announced in March that he had terminal pancreatic cancer and only had six months to live. His family announced his death, saying that he died surrounded by loving family and without pain. Although he was ill, his last months were happy, as he was able to give up his salt-free diet and enjoy treats like hot chocolate, croissants, and cake.

The New York Times initially published excerpts of the Pentagon Papers, but the Nixon administration obtained a court injunction barring the newspaper from continuing to do so on national security grounds. The Washington Post then took up the mantle. Ellsberg was charged under the US Espionage Act, but the case ended in a mistrial in 1973 due to illegal evidence gathering by the government.

Reflecting on his actions in copying the Pentagon Papers, Ellsberg wrote in March, “When I copied the Pentagon Papers in 1969, I had every reason to think I would be spending the rest of my life behind bars. It was a fate I would gladly have accepted if it meant hastening the end of the Vietnam War, unlikely as that seemed. Yet in the end that action — in ways I could not have foreseen, due to Nixon’s illegal responses — did have an impact on shortening the war.”

Ellsberg’s legacy as a whistle-blower who exposed government lies is more important than ever in today’s world. Governments around the world continue to deceive their citizens and hide their own misdeeds. Whistle-blowers like Ellsberg are essential to holding governments accountable and ensuring that the truth is known. They are often vilified and punished for their actions, but their bravery and integrity inspire others to speak out against injustice.

Ellsberg’s death is a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in government. It is also a reminder of the courage it takes to be a whistle-blower and the sacrifices that are sometimes necessary to expose the truth. Ellsberg’s actions helped to change public perceptions of the Vietnam War and ultimately helped to end it. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of whistle-blowers who seek to expose government lies and hold those in power accountable.

News Source : 台北時報

Source Link :‘Pentagon Papers’ whistle-blower Ellsberg dies at 92/