Dead – Death – Obituary News : Elmus Cantrell Passes Away – Condolences

Remembering Elmus “Bubba” Cantrell

Elmus Cantrell, affectionately known as “Bubba,” passed away peacefully on June 9, 2023, without experiencing any discomfort or agony. Bubba was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather to all of his numerous children and grandchildren.

A Life Well-Lived

Bubba lived his entire life in Central Mississippi, where he made lasting impressions on the people around him. His family members and friends were a regular part of his life and are the ones who are most able to attest to the influence that he had on their own lives. Born on October 30th, 1964, Bubba lived a full life and left behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

A Family Man

Bubba was a devoted husband to Robin Stricklin Cantrell and father to their children Timothy, Scott, April, and Shane. His 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren will carry on his legacy and keep his memory alive. His two brothers, Blue and Tony, as well as his two sisters, Trish and Teresa, will also carry on his legacy after his passing.

A Memorial Ceremony

On July 9, 2023, a memorial ceremony will be held at Lyman’s Point in Yazoo City, Mississippi, to remember the life of Bubba Cantrell. It will be a time for family and friends to come together to share stories, memories, and celebrate the life of a man who left an indelible mark on their lives.

A Lasting Legacy

Bubba’s passing is a reminder that life is fleeting, but the impact we make on others can last a lifetime. His memory will live on through his family and friends, who will cherish the moments they shared with him. As we remember Bubba, let us also reflect on the importance of living a life filled with love, kindness, and compassion, just as he did.

In Loving Memory

Elmus “Bubba” Cantrell will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His passing is a reminder that life is precious, and we should cherish every moment we have with those we love. Rest in peace, Bubba, and know that your memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved you.

