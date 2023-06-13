Dead – Death – Obituary News : Elvis Presley’s Death: What Really Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

It has been 45 years since the world lost Elvis Presley, the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”. But his music and legacy continue to live on, captivating audiences across generations. Elvis’ unique sound, combined with his good looks and magnetic stage presence, made him a sensation among teenagers in the mid-1950s. His popularity soared with a string of chart-topping hits, and he went on to leave a significant impact on the film industry, starring in a series of successful movies.

However, the punishing work schedule he maintained for decades, and the intense stress that accompanied his larger-than-life celebrity status, meant that he was under nonstop pressure for most of his adult life. Elvis’ addiction to prescription medications had become so out of control that he traveled with a physician named George Nichopoulos, who carried three suitcases of pills to make sure he could minister to Elvis’ pharmacological demands. In the final years of his life, Elvis became increasingly dependent on pills, relying on amphetamines to energize him and barbiturates to help him sleep.

According to Elvis’ live-in nurse, Letitia Henley, he was miserable, depressed about aging and not having a woman he loved. He spent most of his time at Graceland holed up in the Jungle Room. He refused entreaties from his record label to venture out to recording studios. For this reason, RCA arranged to send a mobile recording truck to his home. It was there, in October 1976, that Elvis recorded his final studio sessions. Moody Blue, released in February 1977, features the emotionally crushing “She Thinks I Still Care.” You can hear how much pain Elvis was in.

Shortly before his death, three of Elvis’ close friends and former bodyguards revealed his drug abuse in a book called Elvis: What Happened?. Elvis was heartbroken by what he saw as their betrayal and reportedly began composing suicide notes. He wrote to his friend Joe Esposito, saying, “I’m sick and tired of my life.” In November 1976, Elvis and his girlfriend of four years, Linda Thompson, ended their relationship. The singer wasn’t alone for long. A few months later, he proposed to 21-year-old actress Ginger Alden, putting a $70,000 engagement ring on her finger.

On August 16, 1977, Elvis’ 9-year-old daughter, Lisa Marie, was home at Graceland with her dad. Earlier that morning, he’d taken care of last-minute details for his tour before heading to his master suite at 7 a.m. to get some rest. It was Ginger who found Elvis lying on his bathroom floor at around 2 p.m. The unconscious superstar had overdosed twice on barbiturates in 1973 and was whisked by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital suffering severe respiratory distress. He was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m from a cardiac arrest.

The toxicology report from Elvis’ death indicated the presence of several opiates in his blood: Dilaudid, Demerol, and Percodan, as well as quaaludes and codeine. His father, Vernon Presley, had the autopsy sealed for 50 years, until 2027. In 1980, Dr. Nick was charged with 11 felony counts of overprescribing drugs. However, he was acquitted after the medical examiner testified that Elvis had died of heart disease. But in 1995, the Tennessee Medical Board permanently revoked Nichopoulos’ medical license after he was charged again with overprescription.

Elvis’ death was a tragedy that shook the world. Within one hour of his passing, fans began to gather in front of Graceland, with the news making headlines across the country and around the world. On August 17, more than 50,000 grieving fans pressed toward Graceland’s gates in the hope of viewing Elvis’ open casket in the foyer and paying their respects. Those who did manage to catch a glimpse of Elvis were in for a shock. The man they saw lying in the coffin no longer looked like the trim and fit matinee idol who had become the biggest star on Earth.

Elvis suffered from all of the frailties and flaws that afflict ordinary people: anxiety, depression, and loneliness. But his music and legendary persona continue to inspire and captivate audiences around the world. Elvis Presley will be remembered as a true icon of the music and film industry.

News Source : Woman’s World

Source Link :How Did Elvis Die? – Woman’s World/