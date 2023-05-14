Dead – Death – Obituary News : Elvis Presley’s Gruesome Last Snack Before Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Elvis Presley: The King’s Love for Film and Unusual Cinema Snacks

Elvis Presley was known to be a passionate lover of films. Despite building his own Hollywood career over the years, he would still frequently rent out his local cinema, the Southbrook Theatre, where he would enjoy the latest movies in empty screening rooms with his Memphis Mafia pals and family members.

Elvis’ step-brother, Billy, who is the son of Dee Stanley, the second wife of Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley, looked back on how the King would go into his rented-out cinemas with an expectation of snacks and drinks. Speaking on Spa Guy’s YouTube channel, Billy explained the unusual rituals Elvis had during these movie screenings that he and the Memphis Mafia organised.

“He didn’t like sitting on the side. Even if it wasn’t that much. He wanted to be dead centre in the middle of the room.” Billy said.

Elvis was very particular about his food habits, and he ensured that his favourite snacks and drinks were available whenever he visited the cinema. “When he came in there would be his water, Pepsi, popcorn, [and] Sweetarts,” Billy said. The latter is a chalky sweet akin to love heart candies.

But it was Elvis’ actions with the Sweetarts that might not sit well with his fans. “He would take Pepsi and put sweet tarts in it and so when you get finished with it, at the bottom they would be laying there and it’d be really soft, so you don’t have to really chew on them that much,” Billy said. Although this horrific sugary mush sounds dreadful, Billy assured fans: “They were good!”

Elvis also had a sweet tooth and was served all of his favourite chocolates, sweets and snacks throughout the films he watched. In particular, he enjoyed receiving peanut butter fingers on a silver platter during the runtime. When he didn’t feel like snacking, the King even had an ashtray ready and waiting for him so he could smoke cigars during the pictures.

The day before Elvis died, he took his daughter Lisa Marie Presley and his girlfriend Ginger Alden to the cinema to watch the recently released Star Wars: A New Hope. When the Memphis Mafia couldn’t get their hands on this movie, he settled for the iconic James Bond movie starring Roger Moore: The Spy Who Loved Me. As usual, his friends and family in the Memphis Mafia arranged his snacks and drinks ahead of time so he could arrive and start eating as the movie began. This no doubt included the Sweetart Pepsi mixture Billy spoke about as well.

After the film came to an end, Elvis drove the three of them back to Graceland. As Elvis was mostly nocturnal in 1977, he stayed up late with Ginger before going to sleep in the late morning. He was found by Ginger in the bathroom in mid-afternoon. He died, aged 42, on August 16, 1977. Elvis died of a cardiac arrest brought on by his addiction to prescription barbiturates.

Elvis Presley’s passion for films and his unusual choice of cinema snacks will forever remain a part of his legacy. His love for films and cinema will continue to inspire generations of film lovers. Although his choice of cinema snacks may not be for everyone, it is an interesting insight into the King’s personality and his love for the sweet things in life.

