Dead – Death – Obituary News : Emerald Alumna Ny’Kasia Thompson Passes Away: Cause of Death & Prayers.

Ny’Kasia Thompson Obituary, Death

Everyone here at Emerald High School is going through a significant amount of sorrow and suffering right now as a direct result of the tragic news that a former student at the school by the name of Ny’Kasia Thompson has passed away. The times that we had the opportunity to spend with her will forever be among the most meaningful memories that we have, and they will continue to be among the most significant memories that we have well into the future as well.

Fondly Remembered

I pray that God would give her family and the other people in her life who are important to her the strength they need to get through this difficult time so that she may focus on getting better. I implore you to give consideration to my request. Because Ny’Kasia set such a great example for others to follow in this world, she will be fondly remembered for the rest of eternity and beyond as a result of the brilliant example she made for others to follow in this world. This is because Ny’Kasia was such a shining example for others to follow in this world.

Forever an Emerald

You will always be known as an Emerald, regardless of whether you chose to keep your birth name or select a new one, if you have ever been a part of the Emerald family in any capacity, in whatever form that may have been. The answer to this question is the same whether you go by your birth name or a new one that you want to adopt. This assertion will still hold true even if you decide to give yourself a different name. Sweet girl, I hope you get some rest.

