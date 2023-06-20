Dead – Death – Obituary News : Emily Vincent’s Passing: Discover More Details – archive

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Emily Vincent Obituary, Death Cause

Mrs. Emily R. Vincent, a Well-Known and Highly Esteemed Member of the Springfield Community Emily R. Vincent, who was 65 years old, passed away in Springfield Memorial Hospital on the afternoon of Thursday, June 15, 2023. Her passing took place on the very same day. She was under the impression that the town of Springfield would continue to serve as her primary residence for the foreseeable future. Both of these tasks were handled by the same company, which was the Staab Funeral Home in Springfield. This establishment was also in charge of the cremation as well as the private memorial ceremony that was held in their honor.

Cremation and Memorial Service

The cremation process as well as the private memorial service were both handled by the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held for the individual who has passed away on the day after they have passed away, which is the Saturday, June 24, 2023, at two o’clock in the afternoon. The event will take place at the Springfield Ski and Boat Club. At this point, neither the date nor the hour have been decided upon definitively. The club is located in the U.S. state of Illinois, and its location is 268 Maple Grove Lane. You can find it in the country of the United States.

Donations

In lieu of sending flowers to the funeral, those who choose to do so are invited to donate gifts in memory of the individual who passed away to the Rochester Education Foundation. Those donations will be acknowledged during the funeral. They should continue in this manner as it is recommended of them.

Remembering Emily Vincent

Everyone was taken aback when they found out the tragic news that Emily Vincent had passed just a short while ago. If you could take the time to read the official statement all the way through, starting at the beginning and working your way to the finish, it would be greatly appreciated.

