Dead – Death – Obituary News : Emmad Irfani’s Son Sadly Passes Away

Emmad Irfani: A Fine Actor and Heartthrob

Emmad Irfani is considered one of the finest and most attractive actors in Pakistan. He has been captivating audiences with his amazing acting skills and stunning modeling work in recent times. There is no doubt that he possesses immense charm, which instantly garners him a large fan base, comprising both Pakistani and international girls.

Early Career and Rise to Fame

Emmad Irfani made his debut in the Pakistani film “7 Din Mohabbat In” in 2018, where he portrayed the lead role. He succeeded in establishing a unique identity for himself through his brilliant performance in his very first film. In addition to his work in dramas & films, he is often seen participating in modeling photoshoots for renowned Pakistani brands.

Personal Life

Many people are unaware that Emmad Irfani got married to Maryam Shafat in 2010, before entering the showbiz industry. Following their marriage, Emmad & Maryam became parents to two children. Their son’s name is Zaviyaar, and their daughter’s name is Elanur. It’s worth mentioning that Emmad’s wife is not related to showbiz; she is an absolute housewife.

Heartbreaking Loss

Some time ago, a piece of news went viral on social media, which sadly confirms the devastating loss of Emmad Irfani’s son, Zaviyaar. This news was confirmed by Shanzaay Sheikh, the editor-in-chief of People Pakistan, through her Instagram story. The cause of Zaviyaar’s sudden passing remains unknown. However, his funeral prayer was conducted last night (May 14, 2023) during the Isha prayer. The entire showbiz industry has plunged into mourning upon hearing the heartbreaking news of the young child’s untimely demise.

Final Thoughts

Emmad Irfani is a talented actor and model who has won the hearts of many people through his work. His personal life has been rocked by the tragedy of losing his son, but we pray that he and his family find the strength to cope with this loss. May Allah grant Zaviyaar Irfani a high place in heaven (Jannah) and give patience to his family during this difficult time.

News Source : Showbiz Pakistan

Source Link :Actor Emmad Irfani’s Son Passed Away/