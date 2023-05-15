Dead – Death – Obituary News : Emmad Irfani’s Son Succumbs to Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Pakistani Actor Emmad Irfani as his Son Zaviyaar Passes Away

Heartbreaking news emerged from Karachi today as it was confirmed that the son of Pakistani actor Emmad Irfani, Zaviyaar Irfani, has passed away. The news was announced by a close friend of the family, Shanzat Sheikh, on her Instagram story.

The Announcement

Shanzat Sheikh took to her Instagram story to share the devastating news with Imad Irfani’s fans and well-wishers. She confirmed that his son, Zaviyaar Irfani, had passed away today. Shanzat urged everyone to recite Surah-al-Fatiha and prayed for the departed soul.

She also expressed her condolences to the grieving parents and wrote: “May Allah swt bless the departed soul and give sabr (patience) to the parents”! Shanzat further added that she was unable to put herself together as “there is no sorrow bigger than children.”

Emmad Irfani’s Personal Life

Emmad Irfani has always kept his personal life away from social media, and there are only a few pictures of his wife and son on his social media accounts. The actor has not yet confirmed the news or revealed the reason for his son’s death.

It is a heartbreaking time for the family, and they deserve privacy and support during this difficult time. The news has left the fans and followers of Emmad Irfani in shock and mourning.

The Tragic Loss

Zaviyaar Irfani’s passing has left a void in the lives of his family and friends. Losing a child is an unimaginable pain that no parent should have to bear. The loss is even more heartbreaking as Zaviyaar was so young and had his whole life ahead of him.

The news has left the Pakistani entertainment industry in shock and mourning. Many celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences to the family and to pray for Zaviyaar’s soul.

Final Thoughts

The loss of a child is one of the most devastating tragedies a family can face. Emmad Irfani and his wife are going through an unimaginable pain, and they deserve support and respect during this difficult time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this heartbreaking time. May Zaviyaar’s soul rest in peace, and may Allah give his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

News Source : Noor Fatima

Source Link :Actor Emmad Irfani’s son passes away/